Voda Cleaning & Restoration Ranks Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

Quickly Expanding Home Services Brand Earns National Recognition Following Strong Year of Franchise Growth and Owner Performance

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voda Cleaning & Restoration, one of the nation's fastest-growing cleaning and restoration franchise brands, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500®, a definitive ranking of the world's top franchise opportunities.

"This recognition highlights the scalability of the Voda model and the strong demand we're seeing from franchise candidates nationwide," said Steve Miller, Voda's Chief Development Officer. "We're focused on building a system designed for long-term growth and franchisee success, where owners can be in business for themselves but not by themselves."

The recognition caps a strong year of growth for Voda, marked by accelerated system expansion, continued investment in franchisee support, and strong performance across its growing network of franchise owners. Inclusion on the Franchise 500® underscores Voda's momentum and validates the strength of its business model within the essential home services sector.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top franchises in the country is a significant milestone for our brand," said Dan Claps, Voda's chief executive officer and co-founder. "This honor reflects the dedication of our franchise owners and support teams, as well as our commitment to building a franchise system designed for sustainable growth and long-term success."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Now in its 47th year, earning a place on the list is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in franchising, signaling a brand's long-term strength, stability, and appeal to prospective franchise owners. Rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of more than 150 data points, including unit growth, financial strength and stability, support systems, brand power, and franchisee success.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Voda Cleaning & Restoration has differentiated itself through a modern, scalable approach to cleaning and restoration services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including water damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and additional specialty services. The brand's focus on strong unit economics, centralized marketing support, and operational playbooks has enabled franchise owners to grow efficiently while delivering high-quality service in their local markets.

As demand for professional cleaning and restoration services continues to rise nationwide, Voda Cleaning & Restoration remains focused on expanding into new markets while providing franchise owners with the tools, technology, and support needed to thrive.

For more information about Voda Cleaning & Restoration and franchise opportunities, visit myvodafranchise.com

About Voda Cleaning & Restoration

Voda Cleaning & Restoration is a nationally backed, locally owned franchise brand offering professional cleaning and restoration services to residential and commercial customers. With a mission to restore comfort, safety, and peace of mind, Voda delivers a comprehensive suite of eco-friendly, non-toxic services including water damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and more. Since launching its franchise system, Voda has scaled to more than 100 owners across more than 270 territories in 32 states. Start-up costs for a Voda franchise range from $201,374 to $357,608 (depending on vehicle leasing or purchasing). Learn more about becoming a Voda franchise owner at myvodafranchise.com. To find our cleaning and restoration services near you, please visit myvoda.com.

About Franchise Playbook

Franchise Playbook is a privately held home services platform company that builds, scales, and supports high-performing franchise brands across the U.S. With a focus on essential, recession-resilient services, Franchise Playbook provides centralized leadership, operational infrastructure, and shared services across its portfolio to accelerate growth and drive long-term value. Backed by a team of seasoned operators and franchise development experts, the company partners with driven entrepreneurs and emerging brands to create best-in-class systems, technology, and support. Franchise Playbook is the platform behind Voda Cleaning & Restoration—one of the fastest-growing home services franchises in the country. Learn more at franchiseplaybook.com.

SOURCE Voda Cleaning & Restoration