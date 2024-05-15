VODA Talent Group Signs Japanese Kickboxing Prodigy Honoka Tsujii

TOKYO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA Talent Group, a premier boutique talent management firm, is thrilled to announce the signing of 17-year-old Honoka Tsujii, a rising star in professional kickboxing. As the current Krossover Champion, Tsujii has quickly established herself as a formidable athlete on the international stage. VODA Talent Group will represent Tsujii globally across film, television, and brand partnerships.

Based in West Hollywood, California, with additional offices in New York, Tokyo, London, Nashville, and Atlanta, VODA Talent Group is known for its selective approach, representing only the most talented models, actors, musicians, athletes, and influencers. The agency prides itself on a commitment to quality over quantity, ensuring each client receives unparalleled management and career development opportunities.

Honoka Tsujii, originally from Japan, has already made significant strides in kickboxing, a sport she began practicing at a young age. Her dedication and skill have made her a celebrated athlete in Japan, and now, with the backing of VODA Talent Group, she is set to make her mark on a global scale.

Courtney LeMarco, founder of VODA Talent Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Honoka to our VODA family. Her exceptional talent and relentless drive make her a perfect fit for our agency. At VODA, we believe in nurturing and propelling our talents to global prominence, and with Honoka's unique abilities, we are confident she will excel in film, television, and beyond."

The signing marks VODA Talent Group's first venture to represent international athletes, underscoring the firm's expansion and commitment to diversifying its talent roster. Honoka Tsujii's inclusion is expected to bring fresh dynamics to the agency and open new avenues for collaborations in sports and entertainment sectors worldwide.

VODA Talent Group is a boutique talent management firm based in West Hollywood, California, representing some of the industry's leading figures in entertainment and sports. Built on the principle of quality over quantity, VODA is dedicated to meticulously cultivating unique talents and ensuring their success on the global stage.

