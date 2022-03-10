VODA.ai Announces Ian MacLeod as VP of Sales

Ian MacLeod, water industry thought leader, joins artificial intelligence firm VODA.ai. Tweet this

Ian brings over 15 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the water industry. While at Master Meter, Inc., Ian MacLeod played a vital role in building relationships with key stakeholders and gave prominence to the value of "smart water" solutions for water management professionals.

"It is an honor to join the VODA.ai team to help bring new technology solutions to the water industry. Protecting the critical resource of safe water through the power of easy-to-use machine learning gives real purpose to our mission," said Ian.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water and sewer mains helping water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai's patent-pending technology discovers patterns from infrastructure and enables science-based decision-making. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide and it's headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.voda.ai or send an inquiry to [email protected].

SOURCE Voda Inc.