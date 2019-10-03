Vodafone partners with Ubitus to launch GameNow(R) 5G Cloud Gaming Service in Italy

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus Inc., the worldwide cloud gaming technology leader, announces the partnership with Vodafone Italy in the launch of GameNow, the new 5G cloud gaming service exclusive to Vodafone Italy customers.

Based on Ubitus' GameCloud® technologies and developed on Vodafone 5G edge-computing platform, GameNow® is the 5G native service that offers advanced performance powered by Vodafone 5G network.

GameNow is all you can play: RPG, FPS, racing, action, adventure, puzzles and fighting. Right from the off, GameNow will allow gamers to choose from the best videogames for PCs and consoles, with more than 60 titles available. The library will be updated weekly with brand new content.

GameNow is multi-platform: it enables gamers to play without hardware limitations from a smartphone, tablet, TV or PC, using a compatible gamepad or touch controls.

GameNow can be activated in just a few clicks: the service can be accessed using an app with an intuitive interface and without adverts.

During the three days of Milan Games Week, the most important gaming event in Italy, visitors to the Vodafone stand were able to get a taste of GameNow live over 5G and see how it revolutionizes the gaming experience by combining the best videogames with the quality of Vodafone's network. Gamers were able to use a smartphone or a TV with a gamepad to get a foretaste of Metro 2033 Redux and Valentino Rossi The Game over 5G.

"Ubitus is delighted to announce the collaboration with Vodafone for 5G cloud gaming using our industry-leading technologies. When Ubitus' technological strengths and global connections in the gaming industry meet with Vodafone's leading position in Europe, there will be a new height for cloud gaming," said Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

