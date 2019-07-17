Vodafone PT-TechSee Partnership Brings Innovation to the Customer Care Center

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone PT, a leading communications service provider that delivers fixed, mobile, TV and integrated communication and entertainment services to millions of Portuguese residential and commercial customers, in partnership with TechSee, the category leader in Intelligent Visual Assistance, today announced the launch of an innovative contact center technology to further enhance the Vodafone customer experience.

Vodafone Visual Support, powered by TechSee, enables a customer to use their smartphone camera to show the agent exactly what they see in their physical environment via a simple screen tap – no downloads, app installation or account login required. The agent can then identify the issue and visually guide the customer using augmented reality (AR) tools, resulting in the prompt resolution of a wide range of technical and billing issues.

This launch is an outgrowth of the successful global Vodafone-TechSee partnership that commenced in 2016, which has demonstrated that the use of TechSee results in significant KPI improvements, including reduced technician dispatches, increased First Call Resolutions, and improved customer satisfaction.

Vodafone PT has deployed TechSee's technology across a range of business units. Initial use cases enable Vodafone agents to utilize TechSee's functionalities to assist consumers with fixed line, internet and TV-related issues. Future plans include integration of TechSee's computer vision AI capabilities – for both agents and customers – to power contact center automation and customer self-service.

According to Hugo Pinto, Vodafone's Customer Operations Officer, "Vodafone is committed to providing our customers with the best support experience possible, and TechSee is a great enabler of our digital customer care strategy. With Vodafone Visual Support powered by TechSee, our agents will be able to provide more effective and efficient service and a better customer experience to our consumers. We look forward to seeing the same positive results as have been demonstrated in other Vodafone markets."

Ziv Orr, TechSee's VP Business Development, said, "We are very excited to extend our Vodafone relationship to Portugal, and to transforming the delivery of technical customer support in this exciting market. Using TechSee's innovative Visual Assistance solution, Vodafone professionals are now able to resolve more technical issues on the first call, avoid technician visits in many cases, and deliver an optimal customer experience. It's a classic win-win."

About Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Portugal is a global telecommunications operator with a convergent service recognized in all segments of the market. A leader in innovation, brand image and customer satisfaction, Vodafone Portugal currently serves over 3.2 million homes and businesses with its fast and reliable next generation network and has 4.7 million mobile customers.

Vodafone Portugal is part of the Vodafone Group which is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, providing a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. As of 31 March 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 650 million mobile customers, 19 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers.

About TechSee:

TechSee is global leader in Visual Assistance technologies for the smart home. TechSee revolutionizes the customer service domain by providing the first intelligent visual support solution powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality. TechSee empowers technical support teams across the globe to execute visual and interactive remote diagnoses and resolutions of problems. The company is building a massive database of interactions and resolutions to enable customers to experience rapid, fully automated, robotic visual resolution of technical issues via their smartphones. TechSee is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York and Madrid.

