Vodafone Spain and TechSee Win 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Technology Award

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee announces their customer, Vodafone Spain, has been named a winner in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award , presented by Business Intelligence Group, for use of TechSee's Visual Intelligence AI within the 'My Vodafone' app.

Vodafone, the largest global technology communications company, transforms how we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products, and services. Vodafone Spain has recently shifted focus to a digital-first customer support strategy. To help achieve this, they partnered with the leading computer vision technology company, TechSee.

In 2022 TechSee launched their revolutionary Visual Intelligence Studio, a no-code platform empowering companies to create computer vision AI models and digital workflows that allow consumers to service themselves. Using Visual Intelligence AI, Vodafone Spain support now includes a digital journey option providing AI-powered self-service and visual support capabilities allowing customers to completely, digitally unbox, install, set up, and register their devices with no need to contact customer service.

"By implementing TechSee's Visual Intelligence AI into the 'My Vodafone' app, our customers are now able to set up their new TV box and router through a 6-7 minute interactive, intuitive step-by-step guide, through a personalized immersive experience. And everything in a 100% digital experience through the 'My Vodafone' app. Overall, we see a drastic improvement in customer experience and satisfaction, as well as in first-time resolution rates. Moreover, we are significantly reducing the need for customer calls to our technical experts." Emilio Varas Jimenez, Customer Fulfillment Manager, Vodafone Spain.

"Vodafone Spain continues to lead the telecom industry by providing agents with as many technologies as possible to better serve customers in innovative, interesting ways. We are honored to be part of their technology and automation journey and look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the Vodafone team" Marcio Rodrigues, VP Strategic Accounts TechSee.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Vodafone Spain as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About TechSee www.techsee.me

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Madrid.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

