Vodafone Warriors Launch Grandstand Millionaire Competition Through Game-Day Mobile App

Fans in attendance at the remaining 11 home games will be encouraged to predict all of the try scorers for each team in the correct order within the app. If they get them all correct, they will go home a Grandstand Millionaire! Fans following along at home can also play the mobile game for a chance to win prizes from Vodafone.

"Both of our organisations are committed to enhancing the game-day experience for fans," said Matt Williams, Vodafone's New Zealand Consumer Director. "The Grandstand Millionaire competition is an exciting way for us to get Vodafone Warriors fans even more engaged at the game with an opportunity to win $1 million."

The unique promotion is just one of many exciting features within the Stadium Live app, which was launched at the start of the 2018 NRL season to enhance the experience of attending a Warriors game in person. Available for iOS and Android, the app offers fans the ability to stay up to date with team news and statistics, traffic directions and parking information, purchase game tickets and allows fans, upon entering the venue, to watch live video of the game from up to eight different camera angles. Additionally, fans on site can choose to watch on-demand replays of every try scored, penalties, red cards and more.

"We are proud of our Stadium Live game-day mobile app and excited to introduce the Grandstand Millionaire promotion for the final 11 home games of our season," said Cameron George, Warriors CEO. "What better experience could there be than attending a Vodafone Warriors game in person, watching all of the dramatic moments from multiple angles on your phone, and then becoming a millionaire?"

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Vodafone Warriors and enjoyed collaborating with them on their new game-day app," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam. "Their entire focus was on enhancing the fan experience, both through utilities to make it easier to attend a game, and through engaging features to make the game even more enjoyable."

The premier mobile app developer in sports, YinzCam has launched more than 160 apps for sports teams, leagues, venues and events around the world since it was founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009. With apps developed for teams in the NRL, AFL, NBL, NBA, NFL, MLS, NHL, WNBA and more, YinzCam has totaled more than 55 million app installs and sent 18 billion push notifications on behalf of its clients.

Fans are able to download the free Stadium Live app from the App Store or Google Play.

