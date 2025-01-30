Vodka Market in Europe to grow by USD 1.70 Billion (2025-2029), Rising Demand for Premium Vodka Boosts Market, Report on AI-driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Vodka market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 1.70 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium vodka is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of craft vodka. However, negative consequences of consuming vodka poses a challenge. Key market players include Abtshof Magdeburg GmbH, Alcohol Siberian Group Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi and Co Ltd, Beam Suntory Inc., BrewDog Plc, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo PLC, Ellustria Ltd., Highland Liquor Co. Ltd., JSC Rosspirtprom, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Molson Coors Beverage Co., MOSCOW DISTILLERY CRISTALL, Novabev Group, Pernod Ricard SA, Roust, Stock Spirits Group, Stoli Group S.ar.l., and Yaroslavl Distillery LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vodka Market in Europe 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Vodka Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019-2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Abtshof Magdeburg GmbH, Alcohol Siberian Group Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi and Co Ltd, Beam Suntory Inc., BrewDog Plc, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo PLC, Ellustria Ltd., Highland Liquor Co. Ltd., JSC Rosspirtprom, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Molson Coors Beverage Co., MOSCOW DISTILLERY CRISTALL, Novabev Group, Pernod Ricard SA, Roust, Stock Spirits Group, Stoli Group S.ar.l., and Yaroslavl Distillery LLC

Market Driver

The European vodka market is experiencing significant trends according to IWSR Drinks. Diageo plc's Smirnoff leads the RTD beverage category, while Absolut, Brown Forman, and Finlandia Vodka follow closely. Millennials prefer RTDs and flavored vodkas, with Cherry Drop Smirnoff and Fresca Mixed being popular choices. B2C enterprises focus on the at-home market, with eCommerce and convenience stores as key sales channels. Out-of-home data shows growth in hotels, restaurants, catering, cafés, bars, and combined numbers. Premiumization of vodka continues, with high-quality ingredients, cocktail culture, and social media presence driving sales. Flavored vodkas, including fruit flavors, are popular among females, as well as gluten-free and organic vodka products. International institutions and trade associations report exponential trend smoothing in consumer spending on the Alcoholic Drinks market. BrownForman Corporation's Tito's Vodka, Sunny Vodka, and Zack Bia are gaining popularity in the low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage segment. E-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and subscription-based models are on the rise, with vodka sprays, vodka spritzes, and Tequila Paloma also trending. GDP per capita and current exchange rates influence market size and growth.

The European vodka market has experienced significant growth in the demand for craft vodka. This trend signifies a consumer preference for small-batch, artisanal spirits with unique flavors and production methods. Craft vodka is typically produced in limited quantities using traditional ingredients and undergoes multiple distillations for a smoother taste. Producers highlight the meticulous craftsmanship and expertise involved in creating these distinctive vodkas, appealing to consumers seeking authentic and high-quality spirits.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The European vodka market faces several challenges in 2023. IWSR Drinks reports a decline in traditional vodka sales, with Diageo plc's Smirnoff and Absolut losing market share to RTD beverages. Millennials prefer RTDs and flavored vodkas, with Stas Karanikolaou's Sunny Vodka and Zack Bia's Cherry Drop Smirnoff gaining popularity. Brown Forman Corporation's Finlandia Vodka, Constellation Brands' Fresca Mixed, and Vodka Spritz also impact the market. B2C enterprises see growth in the at-home market, with eCommerce and convenience stores as key sales channels. Out-of-home data from hotels, restaurants, catering, cafés, bars, and international institutions indicate a shift towards premiumization of vodka. The Alcoholic Drinks market shows an exponential trend towards high-quality ingredients, cocktail culture, and social media presence. Premium vodkas, organic vodka, gluten-free vodka, and fruit flavors are in demand. Tito's Vodka, low-alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages are also gaining traction. The vodka market's future relies on modeling approaches like Top-Down and consumer spending data, considering GDP per capita and current exchange rates. The flavored vodka segment continues to grow, with bartenders and mixologists driving innovation. Organic and gluten-free vodka products are also popular. Premium vodkas with high-quality ingredients are the future.

gaining popularity. Brown Forman Corporation's Finlandia Vodka, Constellation Brands' Fresca Mixed, and Vodka Spritz also impact the market. B2C enterprises see growth in the at-home market, with eCommerce and convenience stores as key sales channels. Out-of-home data from hotels, restaurants, catering, cafés, bars, and international institutions indicate a shift towards premiumization of vodka. The Alcoholic Drinks market shows an exponential trend towards high-quality ingredients, cocktail culture, and social media presence. Premium vodkas, organic vodka, gluten-free vodka, and fruit flavors are in demand. Tito's Vodka, low-alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages are also gaining traction. The vodka market's future relies on modeling approaches like Top-Down and consumer spending data, considering GDP per capita and current exchange rates. The flavored vodka segment continues to grow, with bartenders and mixologists driving innovation. Organic and gluten-free vodka products are also popular. Premium vodkas with high-quality ingredients are the future. The European vodka market faces significant challenges due to increasing health concerns among consumers. Vodka's high alcohol content can lead to various health issues, such as liver damage, addiction, and increased risk of accidents and injuries. Furthermore, the frequent mixing of vodka with sweet drinks or cocktails results in excessive calorie intake, which is a growing concern as obesity rates rise across Europe . Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking lower-calorie alternatives. Therefore, vodka producers must address these concerns by offering healthier options or face decreased demand in the European market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This vodka market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Off-trade

1.2 On-trade Product 2.1 Unflavored

2.2 Flavored Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Off-trade- The European vodka market exhibits a substantial off-trade segment, encompassing various distribution channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets serve as primary retail locations for vodka, providing a diverse range of brands and price points for consumers. Specialty liquor stores offer extensive selections of vodka, catering to customers seeking expert advice. Convenience stores offer easy accessibility to vodka for quick purchases. Online retailers have gained popularity, providing consumers with a wide range of vodka brands and convenient delivery options. Duty-free shops, located in airports and border crossings, offer tax-free vodka selections to travelers at lower prices. The growth of the European vodka market is significantly influenced by the expansion of these off-trade distribution channels.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The vodka market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by the RTD beverage category and the millennial demographic. IWSR Drinks reports that the at-home market and eCommerce channels are seeing increased sales, with convenience stores and similar sales channels also contributing to the trend. Out-of-home data from hotels, restaurants, catering, cafés, and other establishments also indicate a rise in vodka consumption. Premiumization of vodka continues to be a key trend, with consumers seeking out organic, gluten-free, and flavored vodka products. Fruit flavors and female consumers are also driving growth in the category. Bartenders and mixologists are playing a crucial role in promoting new and innovative vodka creations, from Absolut's latest flavors to Stas Karanikolaou's artisanal offerings. Brown Forman and other major players are responding to consumer demand by launching their own organic and gluten-free vodka products. Zack Bia and other B2C enterprises are also entering the market, offering unique and niche vodka offerings to consumers. Overall, the European vodka market is poised for continued growth and innovation.

Market Research Overview

The European vodka market is experiencing a significant growth trend, driven by the RTD beverage category and the millennial demographic. Fruit flavors, premiumization, and innovation are key factors fueling this growth. Vodka is increasingly being consumed at home, with B2C enterprises, eCommerce, and convenience stores seeing combined numbers soar. Out-of-home data from hotels, restaurants, catering, cafés, bars, and similar sales channels also indicate a strong demand. International institutions and trade associations provide valuable insights into consumer spending and market trends. The Alcoholic Drinks market is influenced by factors such as GDP per capita, current exchange rates, and cultural preferences. Premium vodkas, made with high-quality ingredients, are gaining popularity, with brands like Absolut, Finlandia Vodka, and Tito's Vodka leading the charge. Flavored vodkas, gluten-free, and organic vodka products are also in high demand. Bartenders and mixologists continue to influence trends, with cocktail culture driving innovation in the vodka segment. Low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages are also gaining traction, with e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and subscription-based models becoming increasingly popular sales channels. Exponential trend smoothing and a top-down modeling approach can help forecast future market trends and growth opportunities. Overall, the European vodka market is expected to continue its exponential growth trajectory in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Product

Unflavored



Flavored

Geography

Europe



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio