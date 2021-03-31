Vodka Market in US to Grow by 55.38 Million Liters at Almost 2% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Consumers in the US are exhibiting an increased demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails. This is driving many retailers in the country to introduce different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase revenues. For instance, Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the brand, Kirkland Signature. Thus, the increasing prominence of private label brands is expected to foster the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for vodka from millennials as one of the key emerging trends in the vodka market in US.

Vodka Market in US: Growing Demand from Millennials

Millennials constitute a major segment of the population in the US. The impact of social media and the growing popularity of pubbing and nightlife have increased the awareness of the authenticity of different types of alcoholic beverages, such as value and premium vodka products among millennials. This has significantly increased the spending on alcoholic beverages such as vodka in on-trade channels across the country. Besides, the high inclination of millennials toward breweries, social events, and social gatherings has further increased the consumption and sales of alcoholic beverages such as vodka. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.

"Growth of organized retail sector and new product launches will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Vodka Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the vodka market in US by product (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and price (premium and value).

The ulflavored vodka segment led the vodka market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the introduction of limited-edition unflavored vodkas by vendors in the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request for a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Vodka Market – Global vodka market is segmented by product (unflavored and flavored), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), price (premium and value), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Craft Spirits Market – Global craft spirits market is segmented by product (craft gin, craft whiskey, and other craft spirits), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/vodka-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://prnewswire2-a.akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/189375100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_4pnpb0kb/def_height/480/def_width/640/version/100011/type/1

