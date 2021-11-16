Vodka Market size in the US to grow by 98.35 Mn Liters | Market Research Insights highlight the Availability of Organic Vodka Soda as Key Trend | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The vodka market in the US is concentrated. Vendors are focusing on introducing new products to expand their portfolio and forming strategic alliances with off-trade distribution channels to compete in the market.

Constellation Brands Inc - In January 2021, the company expanded its partnership with the connected fitness leader, Echelon Fitness, to help consumers on their personal fitness and wellness journey and motivate them to "Earn Their Crown."

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari Milano NV

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The availability of organic vodka is expected to drive market growth in the US during the forecast period. Organic vodka is derived from organically cultivated raw materials such as grains and fruits that are free of fertilizers, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals. Also, organic vodka is free of artificial food and additives. With the growing adoption of healthy lifestyles and the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of the use of pesticides and fertilizers, the demand for organic vodka is expected to increase over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

However, the increasing number of fatalities is one of the main challenges which is likely to hinder the market growth. The number of fatalities caused by driving under the influence of alcohol is on the rise in the US. Every day, nearly 28 people die in crashes caused by driving under the influence of alcohol. This is driving many organizations, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the American Medical Association, and the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse to discourage the use of alcohol in the US. This is expected to affect the sales of alcoholic drinks, including vodka.

Vodka Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 98.35 Million L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

