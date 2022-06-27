Vodka Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis in US Report by Product, by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

Constellation Brands Inc - In January 2021, the company expanded its partnership with the connected fitness leader, Echelon Fitness, in order to help consumers on their personal fitness and wellness journey and motivate them to "Earn Their Crown."

Diageo Plc - In April 2021, the company acquired Loyal 9 Cocktails, a rapidly growing spirits-based ready-to-drink brand, from Sons of Liberty Spirits Company.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product expansions and partnering with off-trade distribution channels to compete in the market.

The Vodka Market Share in US is expected to increase by USD 98.35 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.69%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vodka Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69% Market growth 2021-2025 $98.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The Vodka Market in the US is segmented by product (unflavored and flavored) and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade). The market share growth in the US by the unflavored segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the US, in the on-trade distribution channel, bartenders use unflavored vodkas to make different types of cocktails as per the preferences of consumers. Moreover, vendors are also encouraging the off-trade sales of the product by offering gluten-free, unflavored vodkas.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Vodka Market in US Driver:

Increasing prominence of private-label brands:

Private-label vodkas are becoming a key focus area for retailers in the US, as the demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails (that include vodka as an essential ingredient) is high among the Millennial population. Retailers are selling different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the vodka market in the US. Major retailers are introducing their own brands of vodka, especially flavored vodkas, thus capitalizing on the growing demand for vodkas from consumers. In the last decade, the private-label product segment has grown in terms of scope and size. Retailers, especially grocery stores, see private label products as a profitable option, as margins are 10%-15% higher than national and global brands in the US. Private-label vodkas are made exclusively for a single retailer or for a brand that sources its vodka manufacturing from a third party. For instance, Walmart Inc. offers Rue 33 premium vodka under its subsidiary Sam's Club; similarly, Costco Wholesale Corp. offers vodka under the Kirkland Signature brand name. Therefore, the growing prominence of private-label vodkas is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the US during the forecast period.

Vodka Market in US Trend:

Rising demand for organic vodka:

Organic vodkas are made from organically cultivated raw materials, such as grains and fruits, which are free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful carcinogens, like arsenic. In addition, organic vodkas must be free of artificial food additives and should be grown without using synthetic pesticides. The growing demand for organic food ingredients in alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income in the US have led consumers to prefer organic spirits such as organic vodka. Such people are increasingly accepting clean labels in food and beverages and are looking for non-GMO, hormone-free, or natural/organic ingredients that do not contain any artificial content, as these contribute strongly to a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, organic vodkas are costlier, which helps in increasing the profit margins of vendors. Various vendors in the vodka market in the US offer organic vodka. For instance, under the brand name Frankly Vodka, Be In Good Spirits LLC offers Frankly Organic Strawberry Vodka, which is a USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, corn vodka blended with real fruits and botanical extracts. Therefore, the availability of organic vodka in the US is expected to drive the growth of the vodka market in the country during the forecast period.

