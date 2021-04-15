Voelker Litigation Group Challenges Law Firms Nationwide to Join $100 for 100 Project Thanking Essential COVID Workers

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voelker Litigation Group has thrown down a challenging gauntlet to law firms across the United States to join the firm in passing out 100 $100 dollar bills to essential workers who risked their health and safety supporting our citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most law firms are full of attorneys who have made a healthy living from the cozy confines of their wood-paneled offices, far removed from the machinery that keeps this country moving. It's time we barristers recognize the value that our fellow citizens, the essential workers, thanklessly provide through their flesh, blood and spirit, and share some of the wealth that we've accumulated through pushing paper and talking," says Daniel J. Voelker, Managing Partner, Voelker Litigation Group.

The program parameters are simple and explained on the project website: Each donor lawyer or law firm will hand-out 100 $100 dollar bills to those who have helped in their neighborhood or community. Each $100 bill will be accompanied by a card with a message of thanks and appreciation, and a link to the $100 for 100 website where recipients can post a comment of thanks in return.

Attorneys or law firms interested in participating can sign up here.

The Voelker Litigation Group is a boutique business law firm with a 35-year track record of serving small, medium sized and Fortune 500 businesses in a variety of commercial matters. For additional information: https://www.voelkerlitigationgroup.com/

