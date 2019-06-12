voestalpine at the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019 in Washington

VIENNA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marked the sixth SelectUSA Investment Summit, the country's largest investment conference, which was held in Washington D.C. from June 10 to 12. As a major European investor in the USA over the past years, voestalpine was also an attendee at this high-level conference. As an international technology group, the company presented its current investment projects at the event, as well as a broad range of training and continuing professional development measures which it offers its local employees in the USA. Today, at the final day of the conference, voestalpine representatives joined other international conference participants in signing the Pledge to America's Workers, a commitment to expand programs for further training of American skilled workers.

With a total of 48 company sites and around 3,500 employees, the voestalpine Group makes a significant contribution to value creation in a series of US regions. The Group has invested around USD 1.4 billion in the manufacture of high-tech products in the USA in the past years alone, generating long-term, positive effects for this business location. Investment highlights include the world's largest direct reduction plant for the production of sponge iron, a high-quality pre-material for steel production, in Corpus Christi, Texas, which became fully operational in 2017; a new manufacturing plant for ultra-high-strength lightweight automotive components in Cartersville, Georgia, which has been continually expanded since the start of production in 2014; and numerous sites for processing sophisticated products for the oil & natural gas, aerospace, and tool construction industries. Furthermore, with seven sites belonging to the Group's US subsidiary voestalpine Nortrak, voestalpine is the leading provider of turnout systems in North America.

voestalpine is an international group which offers its local employees a range of training and continued professional development programs, encouraging them to gain qualifications and improve their long-term career prospects. An in-house education program for young skilled workers has been launched at the Cartersville site, offering a combination of theoretical and practical training over a period of two and a half years. In addition to the Group's executive development program, the value:program, the Early Career Program which offers special training for young managers in the USA was launched in 2017, and many high potentials from all the US sites have already been beneficiaries. Moreover, the company offers its employees ongoing training in the fields of workplace safety, project management, and as a means of increasing a range of technical skills.

In its business segments, voestalpine is a globally leading technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its top-quality products and system solutions using steel and other metals, it is a leading partner of the automotive and consumer goods industries as well as of the aerospace and oil & gas industries. voestalpine is also the world market leader in complete railway systems as well as in tool steel and special sections. In the business year 2018/19, the Group generated revenue of EUR 13.6 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.6 billion; it had just under 52,000 employees worldwide.

