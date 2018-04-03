VogDUO Introduces Charger Go -- Ultra Slim USB-C Car Charger For Laptops, Nintendo Switch, Phones, Tablets, And More

For anyone who frequently travels in cars and owns USB-C laptops or power-hungry devices like Nintendo Switch, Charger Go is the ideal solution for a quick and easy way to charge these devices while on the road. Passengers will enjoy the ability to work on laptops or continue playing Nintendo Switch without draining their batteries.

Highlights

57 watts of power

Two USB ports

(1) USB-C with Power Delivery 3.0 support (45W)



(1) USB-A (5V 2.4A)

Charge up to two times faster with Rapid Charging Technology

Supports charging most devices including Apple Macbook, Nintendo Switch, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and more.

LED indicator detects low voltage car battery

Compact size ideal for traveling -- only 3.0" x 1.5" x 0.5"

Available in black or red

Two Additional Configurations Available

Charger Go is also available in these two additional configurations:

Charger Go 30W Dual USB-C

(2) USB-C ports each with 15W output

Charger Go 27W USB-C / USB-A Combo

(1) USB-C port with 15W output



(1) USB-A port with 12W output

Price and Availability

Charger Go starts at $14.99 and will be available starting April 25, 2018.

Charger Go can be purchased at launch on Newegg.com and VogDUO Direct.

About VogDUO

VogDUO is a mobile charging accessories company founded in 2008. For the last decade, VogDUO has been committed to offering quality products that are thoughtfully designed and environmentally friendly. Learn more about VogDUO and our range of mobile chargers, portable batteries, and USB cables at www.vogduo.us.

