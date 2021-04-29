VOGSY and Incentro Partnership Boosts Productivity and Profitability in Africa's Services Industry

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOGSY , the only quote-to-cash Professional Services Automation solution built for Google Workspace users, and Incentro Africa, the Nairobi-based branch of the full digital service company called Incentro, announced today their new partnership. Through VOGSY's global Partner Program, Incentro Africa's customers across Africa will harness VOGSY's unique platform to run their quote-to-cash operations, enhancing productivity and profitability. VOGSY will also expand its global reach.

A Google Cloud premier partner, Incentro Africa specializes in enterprise work transformation services enhanced by Google Cloud and proactively seeks new partnerships and solutions to benefit customers and boost their productivity. Many of Incentro's existing customers needed a fully integrated, affordable solution. Incentro will provide this through its partnership with VOGSY. According to Dennis de Weerd, Incentro Africa's CEO, supplying VOGSY's ERP system to Incentro Africa's customers represents a major advantage in transforming their productivity, team collaboration and efficiency.

"VOGSY gives our customers the ability to streamline and manage their quote-to-cash processes from all sales, operations and accounting sides with a single tool that integrates with Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, achieving the ultimate real-time collaboration and transparency throughout service delivery," de Weerd said.

VOGSY is a singular tool that packs significant value for services firms. Elimination of silos, intuitive UX and real-time business data on a scalable, secure platform are some of the main benefits VOGSY's CEO Mark van Leeuwen aims to bring to Incentro Africa's customers.

"As professional services firms undertake digital transformations, they require forward-thinking partners and access to tools that provide actionable data and real collaboration whether they're two feet or continents apart," van Leeuwen said.

About Incentro

With over 10 years of proven expertise in technical consultation and related services, Incentro, the only Google Premier Partner in East, West and Central Africa has become the go-to partner for successful business transformation in the continent.

For more information, visit www.incentro.com/en-ke

About VOGSY

Based on Google Workspace as the productivity hub, VOGSY streamlines all mission-critical services processes from quote to cash for B2B service firms in all industries, including marketing, consulting, engineering and IT. For more information, visit www.vogsy.com .

To try VOGSY free for 30 days, visit https://vogsy.io/login-free-trial .

SOURCE VOGSY

Related Links

vogsy.com

