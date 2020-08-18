VOGSY Expands Gmail Workflow Capabilities With Dynamic Email Launch

"Software trends change, but professionals across industries continue to live in their inboxes," said Mark van Leeuwen, CEO of VOGSY. "They get mired in opening and regularly checking a myriad of websites and applications to stay on top of things. Delivering workflows to email in real time is a logical evolution."

Dynamic email is VOGSY's latest release extending the PSA's email capabilities, after its G Suite Add-on for Gmail that launched in June. Intended to reduce the gaps between professional services organizations' business tools and enhance agility, the new feature leverages decision makers' primary mode of communication to enable them to act sooner on time-sensitive proposals, approvals and project changes.

"Users are spending a lot of time in email, and having to bounce around from tab to tab is distracting. By redirecting multi-step processes to actionable, one-step emails, VOGSY is helping its clients achieve their goals to reduce backlog and workflow disruptions," said Jon Harmer, Product Manager Gmail at Google Cloud.

The PSA for Google's G Suite, VOGSY is the natural extension to G Suite for service professionals. Created by a 30-year PSA company with customers in 25 countries, VOGSY has a strong pedigree and serves all B2B service industries including marketing, consulting, engineering and IT around the globe. Based on G Suite as the productivity hub, VOGSY integrates all mission-critical services processes from quote to cash. Executives, managers and other professionals working in sales, finance, operations and project management can all get their jobs done faster and more easily with VOGSY.

