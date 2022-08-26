Vogue India and Natural Diamond Council join hands for second edition of Diamond Festival

Over the two days, the virtual festival will bring together experts and speakers to celebrate the sparkling world of natural diamonds

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vogue India, the country's leading fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle multi-media brand and the Natural Diamond Council, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promote and support the natural diamond industry have joined hands for the second edition of the virtual Diamond Festival on August 26 & 27, 2022. The online event is an all-access pass to the most coveted conversations and experiences around diamonds featuring the world's leading jewellery influencers, industry insiders and celebrities.

Vogue x NDC Diamond Festival

The Vogue India X Natural Diamond Council Diamond Festival (The Online Edit) will feature over 30 celebrities and influencers, encapsulating the best in the business, discussing all things diamonds as they share their jewellery wisdom. From Bollywood's much-loved Sara Ali Khan who will spill the beans on the Gen-Z perspective on diamonds to Bridgerton fame's Charithra Chandran taking audiences through her red carpet looks, the festival will cover an array of topics. The country's favourite Bollywood Wives from their smash hit Netflix series - Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari will share with audiences their love for self-gifting while the pathbreaking Valerie Messika in conversation with Diipa Khosla will showcase how to style everyday and statement diamonds with ease. Leading International jewellery designers Jessica Mccormack, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge will also be a part of the star-studded line-up.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, India & The Middle East said, "The past two years have redefined the way we express ourselves through jewellery and this festival brings alive that sentiment. Through this two-day virtual event, we are showcasing that natural diamonds embody slow fashion and conscious luxury, qualities which are the essence of today's youth. There is no style icon that is as versatile, and no heirloom that is as everlasting as a natural diamond. Presenting this festival for the second time, we are here to remind our audiences that diamonds hold an inherent emotional value and are an integral part of our everyday story."

"In its second year now, the Diamond Festival spotlights stories attached to this very important gem in our lives. Whether it is the heirlooms that make up our jewellery boxes or how we self-express using jewellery, and the rise and staying power of natural diamonds for all genders — we hear from the most prominent and exciting voices in the industry on their diamond stories," Megha Kapoor, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India.

Natural diamonds make for the perfect accessories for moments both big and small, and are ideal keepsakes that can be cherished by generations to come. Through this partnership, NDC and Vogue India will celebrate this miracle of nature in all its glory. Showcasing an exceptional compilation of invaluable insights, the two-day festival has a packed schedule full of engaging sessions such as styling denim with diamonds, new-age heirlooms, the hottest jewellery trends, royal jewels among many others. Whether one is in the business of jewellery, a purveyor and wearer of beautiful things, or simply an enthusiast who enjoys knowing more about diamonds, this will be the festival to bookmark.

For news and conversations about the #VogueNDCDiamondFest #VogueXOnlyNaturalDiamonds, visit vogue.in and https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/

About Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform. The platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewelry trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides.

The NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC is a global organization whose members' operation span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world.

The NDC operates in the US, China, India, UAE, and Europe.

About Vogue India:

Vogue India, launched in September 2007, celebrates the modern Indian woman and her growing sphere of influence across all aspects of life. The ultimate fashion bible, Vogue brings together the best of global and Indian fashion, beauty, people, luxury, travel and culture. Regarded as a leading opinion leader and trendsetter, Vogue India engages audiences across multiple interactive platforms, which include its monthly print edition, website (Vogue.in), Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The brand also hosts some of the best-known events and properties of the country—Vogue Women of the Year awards, Vogue Beauty Awards, Vogue Atelier series, Vogue Fashion's Night Out, Vogue Fashion's Night.in, and Vogue Wedding Show. It has also produced a television talk show, BFFs With Vogue, which aired on Colors Infinity. Vogue India is the 17th edition of the global media powerhouse. For over 100 years, Condé Nast has produced some of the finest, most successful and iconic media brands worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885831/Vogue_NDC_Diamond_Festival.jpg

SOURCE Natural Diamond Council