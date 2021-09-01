Vogue Mexico And Latin America Present For The First Time Espacio Vogue Miami : A Pop-up Concept Initiative To Discover The Best In Latin Design

The main objective of the project is to promote the talent of the region, while providing an exclusive shopping experience adapted to the requirements and highest standards of the new normal.

Espacio Vogue Miami seeks to be the support and tool to connect you with fashion, beauty, and accessories brands to revive the industry's economy. This first edition will take place from September 30th to October 4th, 2021. The event hours are from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. It is necessary that you register the schedule of your visit in vogue.mx.

The chosen venue has been Palm Court Miami, located in the heart of the Miami Design District, one of the most exclusive areas of the city. In addition, the following measures have been adapted:

Registration divided into 'clusters' of appointments per hour to avoid the accumulation of guests. Strict control of the people who will access the event, so we ask you to confirm your attendance as soon as possible. Spots are limited. A COVID-19 filter will be placed at the entrance of the event. The use of mouth covers is mandatory during the ENTIRE event. It can only be removed to ingest food and beverages and a healthy distance of 6 ft. between each person must be kept. Frequent hand washing is recommended during the event. Antibacterial gel will be available at strategic points of the venue. Strict sanitization of the areas occupied during the event will be carried out. During the event, a 6 ft distance should be kept between each person.

"Espacio Vogue was born with the aim of boosting local brands that have affected by the Pandemic, today I am happy to announce that this initiative is growing and for the first time we will do it in a very important market for us, Miami. A city with an important Latin influence. It is an honor for us to continue to be the tool that connects the Vogue audience with the best of Latin design," commented Karla Martínez de Salas, Vogue Mexico and Latin America Head of Editorial Content.

We will have the presence of:

A.Rinkel Adriana Fernández Aranea Attielier Bime BO Parfum Carolina Estefan Carlota Concepción Miranda Chanklas Atelier Entre Sueños Florencia Dávalos Guadalupe Design Goretty Medina Insólito Jacqueline Moncayo Joanna Braun Las Sureñas Manifiesto Shop Michelle Nassar Mónica Varela Papaiyo Pieretti Joyas Taarach VOT Eyewear UAIA Ximena Castillo Yidios Hakim

And many others!

Don't hesitate to visit Espacio Vogue Miami and check off your fall shopping list in hand with the Fashion Bible.

Register here: https://www.vogue.mx/micros/espacio-vogue-miami/index.html

For more information about this event, visit our website: Vogue.mx and follow our social media:

IG : @voguemexico , FB: Vogue México y Latinoamérica y

TW : Vogue Mex y Latam.

Join the conversation with #EspacioVogue

SOURCE Vogue México

Related Links

https://www.vogue.mx

