Vogue Recovery Center Adds Sub-Acute Level Detox and Intensive Outpatient Facility in Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction treatment center Vogue Recovery Center is announcing the addition of the detoxification level of care, along with the opening of a new an intensive outpatient facility at it's Arizona location.

Detoxification services provide 24-hour around the clock care by registered nurses and behavioral health technician staff to assist in the safe medically monitored process of the beginning stages of their recovery. Examples include those who have overdosed, suffered seizures, drug-induced psychosis or similar condition. This addition allows Vogue Recovery to help more people in their recovery.

The Intensive Outpatient Program facility in Arizona allows Vogue Recovery to treat those who are at the highest potential for relapse and also allows for a safe monitored step-down process for all clients. At this facility, patients attend individual, group, and family therapy sessions while developing the necessary life skills to transition back to their appropriate phase of life. The high staff-to-client ratio is designed to give each patient personalized care and set them up for success upon leaving their private rehab treatment.

"With these new additions, Vogue Recovery Centers will help more people than ever before. Our detoxification services make certain that we can treat those at our facility who are in the greatest need of constant medical care. With the intensive outpatient facility, we can help our clients take another step towards long-term sobriety after they leave our inpatient facility," George Boyadzhyan, Founder and CEO of Vogue Recovery.

Vogue Recovery Center is a state licensed and Joint Commission Accredited facility for all levels of care, including detoxification, residential, and outpatient services, and treats both chemical dependency and dual-diagnosis clients. VRC utilizes the full continuum of care to help clients return to and rebuild their lives; each client receives a customized individualized clinical treatment plan that includes experiential therapy, evidence-based psychotherapy, and integrative treatment methods in a luxury setting.

For more information about chemical dependency, our treatment programs, or to make a press inquiry, Vogue Recovery in Arizona can be found at 4122 N 17th St., Phoenix, AZ 85016. (877) 279-3340.

