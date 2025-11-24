Vohra Wound Physicians Announces Settlement Resolution with Department of Justice

News provided by

Vohra Wound Physicians Management, LLC

Nov 24, 2025, 14:41 ET

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vohra and the various entities to this settlement agreement ("Vohra") do not share the government's view that the allegations in their complaint are fact, and the settlement agreement makes clear that the agreement itself is not an admission of liability.

Many of these Vohra entities filed a separate, yet related, action against CMS in the Southern District of Florida, alleging the government's intentional abuse of the suspension process. As part of a global resolution, this action will also be dismissed in the coming months.

This settlement agreement – which ultimately pertains to a small fraction of Vohra's historical services and revenue – will allow Vohra to continue to focus on their key priority of being a trusted wound care partner and delivering expert, patient-centered care without further interruption.

About Vohra Wound Physicians

Vohra Wound Physicians is the nation's largest physician-led wound management group, providing specialized care to patients in post-acute and long-term care facilities across the United States. The organization is committed to improving patient outcomes through innovation, physician education, and compassionate, high-quality wound care services.

For media inquiries, visit vohrawoundcare.com

SOURCE Vohra Wound Physicians Management, LLC

