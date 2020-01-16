Vohra Wound Physicians Relaunches Online Wound Care Certification Course

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vohra Wound Physicians, the nation's leading wound care management service organization, officially announced the launch of their redesigned and updated Wound Care Certification online course. Originally designed to afford nurses, doctors, and others to learn about wound care from expert physicians, Vohra's new platform and freemium model allows students to not only take video courses and read accompanying study guides online, but they are also able to earn Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits and a nationally recognized Wound Care Nurse Certification.

Vohra's updated platform allows for easy usage and certification, from video courses to downloadable certifications.

The website's new user interface was designed to function on all mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, by making it responsive and more easily navigable, with standardized 'hamburger' menu buttons, video compatibility, and better integration with standardized software.

"As the recognized leader in the field of wound care, and as an organization that continually stays at the forefront of technological and digital advancement, we see this update as a natural extension of our company's values," said Dr. Japa Volchok, Director of Operations of Vohra Wound Physicians and the project leader of the Wound Care Certification.

The course, designed by wound care experts on staff at Vohra, contains 11 video modules, plus two bonus modules, covering topics such as acute and chronic wounds, vascular ulcer treatment, geriatric skin conditions, atypical wounds, and infection control, as well as issues such as nutrition and federal regulations. It is available for nurses and other health professionals in the U.S. and internationally.

The credits earned through the course are approved by the Maryland Nurses Association (MNA), and they are recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), thus meeting national standards for quality continuing education for nurses.

In addition to its contribution to the education of the health care community, Vohra is renowned for bringing wound care to skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Facilities that meet elevated standards of wound care, such as low wound-related rehospitalization rates and sufficiently trained staff, can receive the designation of a Vohra Center of Excellence. In fact, one of the requirements is to have staff with the requisite Wound Care Certification offered online.

"We see our role as one of constant improvement," said Dr. Volchok, "both internally as we improve our own processes and resources, and externally, helping patients receive better care, facilities receive improved outcomes, and nurses receive higher quality education in the field of wound care."

Vohra Wound Physicians is a physician group dedicated to bringing wound healing to patients, with over 250 doctors working in over 2500 facilities across 27 states. For more information, visit https://vohrawoundcare.com.

Contact:

Michael D'Elicio

Director of Digital Marketing

email: mdelicio@vohraphysicians.com

Related Images

vohra-online-wound-certification.png

Vohra Online Wound Certification Course

Vohra's updated platform allows for easy usage and certification, from video courses to downloadable certifications.

SOURCE Vohra Wound Physicians

Related Links

https://cert.vohrawoundcare.com

