Voice and Speech Analytics Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Calabrio Inc. & Clarabridge Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The voice and speech analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technical innovation for extensive product development to compete in the market. The voice and speech analytics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Verint Systems Inc.

audEERING GmbH - The company offers AI-based Voice Analytics such as Jabra intelligent headphones with automated noise canceling, powered by our devAIce technology.

Avaya Holdings Corp. - The company offers Voice Recognition technology to enhance services such as providing voice and speech analytics.

Calabrio Inc. - The company offers Calabrio Analytics that reveals the voice of the customer insights.

Clarabridge Inc. - The company offers speech analytics that extracts meaning from audio recordings and analyzes it to find relevant business intelligence.

Invoca Inc. - The company offers AI-Powered Call Tracking and Analytics that make smarter marketing decisions with real-time call analytics.

To know about all major companies with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growth in emotion analytics, demand from the growing BPO sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the accuracy of voice and speech analytics will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Voice and Speech Analytics Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence - To know more - Click Now!

Market Segmentation

By End-user , the market is classified as large enterprise and small and medium enterprise

, the market is classified as large enterprise and small and medium enterprise By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Voice And Speech Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Verint Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

