Voice and Speech Analytics Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Calabrio Inc. & Clarabridge Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 17, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice and Speech Analytics Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for voice and speech analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. The increase in demand for analytics solutions across industries for making customer-centric decisions will facilitate the voice and speech analytics market growth in North America over the forecast period. The voice and speech analytics market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.96% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The voice and speech analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technical innovation for extensive product development to compete in the market. The voice and speech analytics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Verint Systems Inc.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- audEERING GmbH -The company offers AI-based Voice Analytics such as Jabra intelligent headphones with automated noise canceling, powered by our devAIce technology.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. - The company offers Voice Recognition technology to enhance services such as providing voice and speech analytics.
- Calabrio Inc. - The company offers Calabrio Analytics that reveals the voice of the customer insights.
- Clarabridge Inc. - The company offers speech analytics that extracts meaning from audio recordings and analyzes it to find relevant business intelligence.
- Invoca Inc. - The company offers AI-Powered Call Tracking and Analytics that make smarter marketing decisions with real-time call analytics.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as growth in emotion analytics, demand from the growing BPO sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the accuracy of voice and speech analytics will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Voice and Speech Analytics Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified as large enterprise and small and medium enterprise
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
|
Voice And Speech Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.17
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Verint Systems Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- audEERING GmbH
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Calabrio Inc.
- Clarabridge Inc.
- Invoca Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- Talkdesk Inc.
- ThoughtSpot Inc.
- Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Verint Systems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
