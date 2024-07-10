Voice and Speech Analytics Market size is set to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2023-2027, Growth in emotion analytics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global voice and speech analytics market is experiencing robust growth, driven primarily by increasing adoption of emotion analytics and AI integration. According to Technavio, the market is projected to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.35%. Emotion analytics is a key driver, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. However, challenges such as accuracy issues persist. Major players include Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner Inc., NICE Ltd., and Verint Systems Inc., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (Large enterprise, Small, and medium enterprise), Component (Solution and Services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner Inc., Castel Communications LLC, Dialpad Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Invoca Inc., Liveperson Inc., Marchex Inc, NICE Ltd., Qualtrics LLC, Sabio Ltd. Co., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Voci Technologies Inc., VoiceSense Ltd, audEERING GmbH, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The voice and speech analytics market is witnessing a significant trend with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This integration enhances the efficiency of voice and speech data categorization using machine learning. With the increasing volume and variety of unstructured voice and speech data, AI-based analysis becomes essential. AI enables automatic and efficient analysis of words, acoustics, and sentiments, revealing hidden opinions and emotions. Conventional solutions struggle with real-time analysis of minute conversation details. AI-integrated platforms optimize pattern recognition, providing proactive and real-time insights, particularly in customer management. This trend is positively impacting the global voice and speech analytics market.

The Voice and Speech Analytics market is thriving with trends like Speech recognition, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) leading the way. These technologies enable the extraction of valuable insights from Vocal words and Text records. Analytical tools use Patterns and Keywords to understand Customer sentiment, likings, and needs. Speech technology is transforming Contact centers, improving Agent productivity, and enhancing the Positive consumer experience. Speech analytical solutions aid Call center-based companies in addressing Low satisfaction rates, Non-compliance, and Staff quality assurance. Flexible and Scalable AI/ML-driven systems collect and analyze Voice records to provide actionable insights for Account Recovery, Agent improvement, and Customer support processes. Businesses leverage these intelligent systems to address Customer concerns, Requests, and Sentiments, saving Time and Money.

Market Challenges

The voice and speech analytics market faces a significant challenge in delivering accurate and comprehensive analysis due to the intricate nature of voice and speech data. Humans use voice and speech to convey emotions and behaviors, making them complex subjects for software solutions to understand. Voice and speech are contextual and subjective, leading to potential inaccuracies and biases in the analysis provided by voice and speech analytics solutions. These solutions can only analyze a limited range of universally recognized voice and speech patterns, relying on assumptions and data extrapolation for the remainder. As a result, the market may experience hindered growth due to the uncertainty and potential inaccuracies of the insights generated by voice and speech analytics solutions.

The Voice and Speech Analytics market is growing rapidly, offering valuable insights from customer interactions for businesses. However, challenges persist. Data security is a major concern, with personal data and sensitive information at risk during collection and file sharing. Cost of solutions can be high, making it difficult for some contact center professionals to adopt. Deployment analysis reveals cloud-based solutions are preferred due to lower IT infrastructure costs, but on-premise solutions offer greater control. LiveVox survey reveals price, internal resources, and compliance monitoring as key factors in decision-making. Deep analytics provide customer preferences, competitor insights, and compliance monitoring, but risk management and agent performance monitoring are also crucial. Startek highlights the need for a holistic approach, considering call drivers and root reasons, enterprise type analysis, and customer experience management. SMEs prioritize customer service, digital customer experience, efficiency, and sensitive data protection. Training is essential to maximize the benefits of voice and speech analytics.

Segment Overview

This voice and speech analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprise

1.2 Small

1.3 medium enterprise Component 2.1 Solution

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Large enterprise- The voice and speech analytics market in the large enterprise segment is growing due to the need for automated quality assurance processes and increased compliance with regulations. With numerous departments and expanding workforces in large organizations, advanced voice and speech analytics solutions are in high demand. These solutions enable the identification and categorization of customers through analysis of transcript data, providing insights for strategic decision-making. Handling a large volume of data from various channels such as chats, voice mails, voice calls, and voice messages necessitates comprehensive analysis. Voice and speech analytics solutions can analyze communication data across platforms, offering valuable insights. Additionally, these solutions provide services like mapping the customer journey on an individual level, monitoring interaction frequency and subject matter, and offering personalized services, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Large enterprises benefit from automating and enhancing existing processes through voice and speech analytics, making it a key driver for adoption in this segment and the market as a whole during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Voice and speech analytics is a technology that uses speech recognition, machine learning, and natural language processing to extract valuable insights from vocal words and text-based customer interactions. This analytical tool identifies patterns, keywords, and key phrases from voice records to understand customer sentiment, likes, needs, and preferences. It is particularly useful for contact centers, improving agent productivity, customer satisfaction, and performance. Speech technology enables call center-based companies to collect and analyze data at scale, providing flexibility and scalability to meet business demands. Speech analytical solutions help businesses improve their customer support processes, reduce low satisfaction rates, and provide timely remediations. Additionally, speech analytics can assist in staff quality assurance, account recovery, non-compliance, and other areas, ultimately leading to a positive consumer experience and cost savings.

Market Research Overview

Voice and speech analytics is a technology that uses speech recognition, machine learning, and natural language processing to extract valuable insights from vocal words in voice records. This unstructured data is transformed into text for analysis using analytical tools. Key patterns, keywords, customer sentiment, likings, and needs are identified to improve customer experience, agent productivity, and performance. Speech technology is increasingly being adopted by call center-based companies to enhance the positive consumer experience, reduce low satisfaction rates, and address customer concerns and requests in real time. Speech analytical solutions offer predictive insights, root causes of issues, and remediations to businesses, helping them optimize customer support processes and sales effectiveness. AI/ML algorithms analyze unstructured data, including agent's soft-skill behaviors, to identify trends, customer churn, and competitor insights. Deployment options include cloud-based solutions and on-premise, with considerations for privacy concerns, data security, cost of solutions, and IT infrastructure. Deep analytics provides valuable insights into customer preferences, compliance monitoring, and agent performance monitoring.

