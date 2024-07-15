Voice Assistant Application Market size is set to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2024-2028, Digital transformation to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global voice assistant application market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.94% during the forecast period. Digital transformation is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities. However, data privacy and security concerns associated with voice assistant application poses a challenge. Key market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Baidu Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orbita Inc., Robin Labs, RoboBot Studio, Salesforce Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, SoundHound AI Inc., Verbio Technologies SL, Voiceflow Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Individual users, SMEs, and Large enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Baidu Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orbita Inc., Robin Labs, RoboBot Studio, Salesforce Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, SoundHound AI Inc., Verbio Technologies SL, Voiceflow Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The voice assistant application market is experiencing significant growth as consumers prioritize convenience with electronic devices in their homes. In the smart home sector, voice-enabled control of appliances through applications like Amazon Alexa and Google Home is becoming increasingly popular. North America and Europe lead the adoption of this technology, while developing economies in Asia Pacific are also embracing it. For instance, Godrej Interio in India is developing connected homes. However, the company anticipates it will take some time for the concept to gain traction. Voice assistant applications are also transforming transportation, urban planning, and city safety by integrating AI platforms. These systems can track user habits, behaviors, and activities to personalize products and data. Customer service chatbots, using natural language processing, engage customers and solve basic queries, improving the overall customer experience. Global companies like Microsoft, IBM, and Alphabet are driving the development of smart cities through innovative solutions. Cities such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Santa Cruz are already considered smart cities. Developing countries like India are also investing in smart city projects, utilizing predictive risk management and consumer experience management applications. The number of smart cities is projected to rise during the forecast period, leading to the creation of new devices and applications, further fueling the global voice assistant application market.

Voice assistant applications are on the rise, driven by the trend towards AI technologies and voice-enabled devices. According to Juniper Research, the number of voice assistant users is expected to reach 8.4 billion by 2024. This growth is being fueled by advancements in speech recognition and machine learning, making voice-based systems more efficient and effective for customer engagement. SMEs and large enterprises in various industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment, healthcare, and more, are adopting voice assistant applications for online purchasing, appointment scheduling, texting, and calling. The cloud segment is a popular deployment type for these applications due to its scalability and cost-effectiveness. In the healthcare vertical, voice assistant applications are revolutionizing patient experience and chronic disease management. Mergers and acquisitions among technology providers are increasing as innovative solutions emerge. Voice assistant applications are also being integrated into networked devices, making them bandwidth hogs. Cloud-based infrastructure and edge computing are being used to ensure precise data and safety instructions. The technology provider landscape is becoming more competitive, with services like Natural Language Processing and deployment types like Cloud and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises) becoming key differentiators.

Market Challenges

In the voice assistant application market, data privacy and security are significant concerns for individuals and organizations. With the increasing use of voice assistant applications over mobile and cloud networks, cybersecurity and data breach issues have emerged. These concerns are heightened in high-security zones, where network security is a national security concern. The IoT revolution has led to a large-scale combination of physical and virtual worlds, increasing the number of connected devices and potential entry points for hackers. Voice assistant applications, controlled by machine intelligence and sensors, are potential targets for cyberattacks. Nations have restricted certain applications, such as vehicle and infrastructure communication, due to security concerns. Data from sensitive areas, like military bases and nuclear weapon sites, must be erased. The growing use of electronic control units (ECUs) and increased connectivity heightens the risk of security breaches. Therefore, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is crucial for the growth of the voice assistant application market.

Voice assistant applications are on the rise, with worldwide population adoption expected to increase significantly in the coming years. However, developing and deploying these applications comes with challenges. Machine learning and voice recognition technologies are essential, but they require substantial bandwidth and cloud-based infrastructure, making them potential bandwidth hogs. Appointment setting, texting, and calling functionalities add to the complexity. Networked devices and voice-based systems must provide precise data and follow safety instructions, especially in healthcare verticals like chronic disease management. Mergers and acquisitions among technology providers shape the competitive landscape. Efficiency and patient experience are key differentiators. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a crucial deployment type for voice assistants. Cloud deployment is popular among large enterprises in IT and telecommunications, but edge computing is gaining traction for its cost-effectiveness and real-time processing capabilities. Innovative solutions cater to various enterprise sizes, from small businesses to large corporations. Voice assistant users increasingly rely on mobile devices, making cross-platform compatibility a must. The technology provider landscape continues to evolve, with new services and features emerging regularly.

Segment Overview

This voice assistant application market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Individual users

1.2 SMEs

1.3 Large enterprises Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Individual users- The individual user segment is poised for the fastest growth in the voice assistant application market during the forecast period. This trend is driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and connected devices among individual users, as well as the increasing use of digital content platforms like OTT and online gaming. In 2020, over 2 billion gamers were worldwide, with significant growth in emerging markets like India and China. Gamers are investing in advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge in professional gaming events, leading voice assistant application vendors to partner with esports enterprises. Additionally, the rise of smart appliances and connected home environments, fueled by devices like smart speakers from Amazon and Alphabet, will drive market growth. Technological advances in smart TVs, such as Amazon's Fire TV Stick Basic Edition with a voice assistant, will also contribute to market expansion. By 2023, the global voice assistive smart speaker market is projected to reach USD11.90 billion, with a nearly 80% increase in US households and over 50% of web searches being conducted via voice assistants. The global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to reach USD24,931.26 million by 2023, with the integration of AI in voice assistant applications encouraging individual users to adopt these technologies. These factors collectively will fuel the growth of the voice assistant application market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Voice assistant applications are revolutionizing the way we interact with technology, powered by advanced AI technologies and speech recognition. With the widespread adoption of voice-enabled devices, customer engagement is at an all-time high. Low code platforms are making it easier for businesses, even SMEs, to develop voice assistant applications. According to Juniper Research, the worldwide population of voice assistant users is expected to reach 8.4 billion by 2024. Smart speakers are driving the growth of voice-based systems, with online purchasing, appointment setting, texting, and calling becoming common use cases. The cloud segment is dominating the infrastructure landscape, with cloud-based infrastructure and edge computing enabling precise data processing. Voice assistant applications are transforming industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment, healthcare, and more. Machine learning and voice recognition technologies are at the heart of these applications, making them increasingly accurate and personalized. However, the increasing use of voice assistant applications also brings challenges, such as networked devices being bandwidth hogs and the need for precise data processing. Voice assistant applications are set to become essential tools for businesses and individuals alike, offering convenience, efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences.

Market Research Overview

The Voice Assistant Application market is experiencing rapid growth as AI technologies and voice-enabled devices become more prevalent. Customer engagement through voice interfaces is driving adoption in various sectors, including banking, financial services, insurance, media and entertainment, healthcare, and SMEs. Juniper Research predicts that the number of voice assistant users will reach 8.4 billion by 2024. Low code platforms and machine learning are enabling the development of innovative voice assistant applications, from appointment scheduling and texting to calling and online purchasing. The cloud segment is dominating the infrastructure landscape, with cloud-based infrastructure and edge computing ensuring precise data and reducing bandwidth requirements. Safety instructions, efficiency, and patient experience are key drivers in the healthcare vertical, where voice-based systems are revolutionizing chronic disease management. Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the technology provider landscape, with companies focusing on providing comprehensive services and natural language processing capabilities. Voice recognition technologies are improving continually, making voice assistant applications increasingly accurate and efficient. The rising case trends include voice assistant applications on mobile devices and the integration of voice assistant applications with networked devices, making voice-enabled systems a must-have for businesses and individuals alike. Despite the benefits, challenges remain, including the need for cloud-based infrastructure, the potential for voice-enabled systems to be bandwidth hogs, and the importance of ensuring safety instructions and privacy concerns are addressed. The future of voice assistant applications lies in providing precise data, efficient services, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of large enterprises and IT and telecommunication companies.

