Voice Evacuation Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.77% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth of the real estate and construction industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global voice evacuation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 938.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period. The growing real estate and construction industries, the rising trend of smart cities, and the rapid adoption of building automation and control systems are notably driving the growth of the market. However, challenges like the interoperability issue may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The growth in the real estate and construction industries is significantly driving the voice evacuation systems market growth.

The growth of the real estate industry has led to an increase in the number of hospitalities, tourism, and residential construction projects. This drives the demand for emergency alarm and evacuation systems, which includes voice evacuation systems. The high investments in infrastructure are driving the growth of the global construction industry. Due to the incremental growth in construction activities in the housing sector, the demand for voice evacuation systems is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global voice evacuation systems market during the forecast period.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - Vendors in the global voice evacuation systems market generate revenue by providing direct services to end-users. They face intense competition among themselves due to the lack of product differentiation. AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ABB Ltd., ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Holland BV, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, OPTIMUS SA, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire, and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., and Zeta Alarms Ltd. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

AmbientSystem SP ZOO - The company offers an advanced evacuation system that is designed for audio transmission to notify occupants with an alarm tone in harsh acoustic conditions.

The company offers an advanced evacuation system that is designed for audio transmission to notify occupants with an alarm tone in harsh acoustic conditions. Audico Systems Oy - The company offers an Audico AVEC G2 voice evacuation system which is designed to produce all kinds of sounds to address the public during the evacuation of premises as a part of the building safety system.

The company offers an Audico AVEC G2 voice evacuation system which is designed to produce all kinds of sounds to address the public during the evacuation of premises as a part of the building safety system. Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. - The company offers a VIGIL 2 voice evacuation system which is designed to assist in the evacuation of an area or building during a fire alert, bomb alert, or any other emergency.

Voice Evacuation Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial sector, industrial sector, and residential sector), type (voice sounders, loudspeakers, emergency microphones, and networked and wireless systems), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial sector segment is significant during the forecast period. The commercial sector is expected to grow. The growth is due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments in different countries to standardize safety requirements. Additionally, growing awareness among users and the benefits of installing voice evacuation systems is drastically increasing the demand for voice evacuation systems in the commercial sector.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global voice evacuation systems market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global voice evacuation systems market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global voice evacuation systems market during the forecast period. The regional market in APAC is expected to grow due to the factors such as the growing commercial sector, which is primarily led by the expansion of commercial spaces. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market because of the increasing industrial development and commercialization activities in various countries in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -

Voice Evacuation Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Dynamic wayfinding is a major trend that is expected to fuel the growth of the voice evacuation systems market during the forecast period. Dynamic wayfinding assists users to find the shortest route to a destination based on the information and guidance system. Large structures like airports, hotels, and high-rise buildings employ electronic maps to show the exit path in electronic display devices. Technological advances wherein voice alarms and detectors will provide information according to the situation and show safe exit ways in case of emergencies will help in the quick evacuation. Hence, technological advancements like dynamic wayfinding are expected to drive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The interoperability issues may impede the voice evacuation systems market growth. The integration of voice evacuation systems with advanced systems is complex because it involves interoperability issues. For instance, certain building control systems support X10 devices, while others support INSTEON devices, which restricts the scope of deploying voice alarms according to the needs of the building. Moreover, the cost of retrofitting is high. Additionally, there might be issues related to software linkage and the integration of data sharing.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and

What are the key data covered in this Voice Evacuation Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the voice evacuation systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the voice evacuation systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the voice evacuation systems market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of voice evacuation systems market vendors

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 938.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ABB Ltd., ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Holland BV, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, OPTIMUS SA, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., and Zeta Alarms Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

