Voice Evacuation Systems Market to grow by USD 625.89 million from 2021 to 2026| Growth of the Real Estate & Construction Industries to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our voice evacuation systems market report covers the following areas:

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The growth of the real estate and construction industries is one of the key drivers supporting the voice evacuation systems market growth. The construction industry is driven by the need to address the growing demand for housing across the globe. With the housing sector witnessing an incremental growth in construction activities, the demand for voice evacuation systems is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. The high consumption of emergency alarm and evacuation systems by the residential and hospitality sectors has made the construction industry one of the largest end-users in the global voice evacuation systems market. Growing construction expenditure and activities in the residential sector in developed countries such as the US is the primary reason for the growth of the construction sector. Such growth will drive the voice evacuation systems market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high initial cost of installation is one of the factors hindering the voice evacuation systems market growth. In the commercial sector, especially in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and hotels, the procurement and setting up costs of evacuation systems are high as these buildings require a higher number of safety systems, including emergency alarm control systems. Apart from this, the buildings in this sector require the presence of fire protection solutions such as sprinklers and others along with the alarming and evacuation systems, which further adds to the cost. Moreover, maintenance costs such as retrofitting and upgrading of control systems add to the total cost. Though these systems are better and safer than conventional alarm systems, they involve very high installation costs. Such increasing costs will have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers, challenges along with upcoming trends - Download a free sample report now!

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Commercial Sector



Industrial Sector



Residential Sector

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The voice evacuation systems market share growth by the commercial sector segment will be significant for revenue generation. Globally, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate among all the end-user segments due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments in different countries to standardize safety requirements, as well as increasing awareness among users. This will increase the demand for and the revenue generated by the sales of voice evacuation systems in the commercial sector. Increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in emerging economies and the subsequent entry of foreign players are spurring the growth of commercial building construction in developing countries. Such developments are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. Globally, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate among all the end-user segments due to the stringent regulations imposed by governments in different countries to standardize safety requirements, as well as increasing awareness among users. This will increase the demand for and the revenue generated by the sales of voice evacuation systems in the commercial sector. Increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in emerging economies and the subsequent entry of foreign players are spurring the growth of commercial building construction in developing countries. Such developments are anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the voice evacuation systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The growing commercial sector will facilitate the voice evacuation systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of all major segments - Download a free sample now!

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist voice evacuation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the voice evacuation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the voice evacuation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice evacuation systems market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The sensor patch market share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 35.19%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 35.19%. The roll-to-roll flexible electronics market share is expected to increase by USD 4.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%. Download a free sample now!

Voice Evacuation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 625.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.12 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AmbientSystem SP ZOO, ATEIS International SA, Audico Systems Oy, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd., Cofem SA, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hacousto Group BV, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mircom Group of Companies, NAFFCO FZCO, Optimus, ORR Protection Systems Inc., Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, TOA Corp., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and ABB Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AmbientSystem SP ZOO

Exhibit 93: AmbientSystem SP ZOO - Overview



Exhibit 94: AmbientSystem SP ZOO - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AmbientSystem SP ZOO - Key offerings

10.4 Audico Systems Oy

Exhibit 96: Audico Systems Oy - Overview



Exhibit 97: Audico Systems Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Audico Systems Oy - Key offerings

10.5 Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Cofem SA

Exhibit 102: Cofem SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cofem SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Cofem SA - Key offerings

10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 105: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 108: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Hacousto Group BV

Exhibit 110: Hacousto Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hacousto Group BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Hacousto Group BV - Key offerings

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 118: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 121: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio