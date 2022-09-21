Voice Media Group Named a Top Employer For 2022

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Media Group, the owner of iconic American newspapers and the V Digital Services digital marketing agency, has been named a winner in the annual Top Workplaces survey.

The annual list of top regional employers is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology firm Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures fifteen cultural factors deemed critical to the success of any organization. Each year the list is limited to the 150 employers rated most highly by their workers in the Energage survey.

Headquartered in Denver, VMG has local offices across the country and, for years, has served as a trusted pipeline to millions of active readers and customers in some of America's most vibrant markets.

"Our people mean everything to us, so we are especially honored to be named a Top Workplace based on our own employees' feedback," said VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias. "We strive for good, open, two-way communication with our employees; it's vital to us, as is a healthy and rewarding workplace culture. This award is a reflection of our investment in our people and their voices."

As part of the evolution that has occurred as VMG has grown, Tobias noted, the company felt it was important to craft updated mission, values, and diversity statements for its entire family of brands nationwide that better represent the company today. These modernized statements serve as a compass to help employees, and potential employees understand the company's focus, purpose, and inclusiveness:

Mission.

Our mission is to be the VOICE of our communities, clients, and partners by using our multimedia platforms to communicate, inform and connect brands to audiences.

Values

At Voice Media Group, we're driven by our core values: using innovation, integrity, collaboration, and transparency to power partnerships and progress.

Diversity

We believe every team member, reader, customer, and partner should have a VOICE and be heard. Our differences are a reflection of the communities we serve, and we are committed to creating an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment, and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, or national origin.

"We want to be sure all of our team members know how important they are to us and also feel like they're part of something bigger than themselves," said Tobias. "Clarifying our mission and our values is a critical factor in doing that."

As a full-service media and marketing company, VMG has combined grassroots journalism and deep-rooted local relationships to become an iconic cultural force in key American markets.

Its digital marketing agency, V Digital Services, is a Google Premier Partner operating in more than 300 American cities, where it offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies. Drawing upon a diverse staff of specialists, VDS helps business owners succeed in the digital space by employing cutting-edge techniques in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.

VMG also publishes iconic news websites and weekly newspapers in select Top 25 U.S. markets. Those publications include Phoenix New Times, Denver Westword, Miami New Times, the Dallas Observer, and New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

VMG's news writers have won dozens of national, regional, and local journalism awards, and its local sales staffs and marketing experts employ a wide portfolio of digital and traditional options to help clients stand out in a competitive and changing environment.

