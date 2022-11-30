Voice Media Group Names Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek Its New Editorial Director

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Media Group announced today that it has hired Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek to the newly created position of Editorial Director for the company.

When creating the editorial director job, VMG set out to find a gifted journalist with an eye for digital publishing innovations and forward-looking audience engagement strategies. VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias described Dequaine-Jerabek as a perfect fit.

"We are very excited that Chelsey has agreed to join us and help lead our iconic publications into a new era of publishing," said Tobias. "She's a creative, energetic, and data-savvy individual who we're confident will further empower our ever-more-critical editorial mission."

Dequaine-Jerabek is currently the director of marketing and social media for The Capital Times and Madison Media Partners in Madison, Wisconsin, where she has specialized in creating digital strategies and partnerships to increase readership and raise brand awareness. In addition to The Capital Times, a digital-first newspaper with a once-weekly print edition, Madison Media Partners also is in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal, which is the state's second-largest daily newspaper behind the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Prior to joining The Capital Times and Madison Media Partners, Dequaine-Jerabek worked for the venerable Madison alt-weekly Isthmus, where she started as a freelance writer and later moved into the role of social media and marketing director. She is a 2012 journalism and media studies graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

As avid hiking and outdoors enthusiasts, Dequaine-Jerabek and her husband Jordan are excited to relocate to Denver, where she will hold office at VMG headquarters in the historic Westword building downtown. Her first day on the job will be January 9.

"I'm eager to bring my digital knowledge and experience to VMG newsrooms that I've admired since I began working in independent media," said Dequaine-Jerabek. "I've learned from some of the strongest journalists and editors in Wisconsin. I'm ready to help usher in the next generation of local news readers for VMG, help our journalists better serve their communities, and foster growth and innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

In her new role, Dequaine-Jerabek will oversee all editorial aspects of VMG's publication websites and collaborate with team leaders to devise and implement social media and SEO traffic initiatives for audience growth and content partnerships.

Voice Media Group is a leading publisher of independent newspapers and websites in major American markets, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, the Dallas Observer, Miami New Times , and New Times Broward-Palm Beach. The company also owns the fast-growing digital marketing agency V Digital Services, which in addition to serving as the in-house marketing resources for VMG publications, operates in more than 300 American cities and offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies using a diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.

