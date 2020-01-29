Voice of Apple's Siri, Susan Bennett, to Keynote at XANT NEXT 2020 Conference

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the revenue acceleration cloud platform, today announced that Susan Bennett, the original voice of the Apple's Virtual Assistant AI service Siri, will be delivering the keynote address during the inaugural XANT NEXT 2020 conference. The event will bring together customers, thought leaders and industry experts in the XANT network to discuss and further the development of AI within the world of sales and marketing.

Bennett's career began as a voice-over artist for prolific companies such as Delta Air Lines, Ford, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, The Home Depot, Visa and Cartoon Network. In June 2005, Susan was approached by ScanSoft looking for someone to be the voice for a database project involving speech construction. She spent the entire month of July in a recording booth, and the recordings from her session were used to create Apple's Siri. Through her voice, Apple's Siri became one of the first and most ubiquitous AI systems that began to build a human connection and a human-robot interface with whom individuals actually wanted to use and interact.

Bennett's keynote will be a highly entertaining and informational session as she shares her experience as "the first voice" of AI and being at the forefront of technology that has forever changed our personal & professional lives.

Other speakers that have been added to the NEXT 2020 lineup include:

Heather Zynczak , CMO at Pluralsight

, CMO at Pluralsight Sara Jones , CEO at InclusionPro and co-founder of Women Tech Council (WTC)

, CEO at InclusionPro and co-founder of Women Tech Council (WTC) Jon Bennion , VP Sales at NP Accel

, VP Sales at NP Accel Trey McCall , VP of Growth at PingIdentity

, VP of Growth at PingIdentity James English , Head of Inside Sales at Pattern

Additional speakers and organizations, as well as sponsors, will be announced during the next several weeks. Up-to-date information on the agenda and participants can be found on the event website at https://www.xant.ai/next2020/ .

NEXT 2020 will take place at The Grand America Hotel located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah from February 25 to February 28, 2020. To register for NEXT 2020, visit https://www.xant.ai/next2020/ .

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado, and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

XANT - Pioneering the future of growth. http://XANT.ai

