Voice of the Car Summit, April 7-8, 2020, in The Silicon Valley, to Focus on the Intersection of Voice Technology and the Modern Connected Car

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice of the Car Summit, taking place April 7-8, 2020, at Club Auto Sport in San Jose, Calif., will look at the future of the modern connected car, and how leading automobile brands are integrating voice assistants and associated technology into their vehicles. The event is part of the VoiceFirst Events Series, and the presenting sponsor is Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc.

"The Voice of the Car Summit will share how companies in the automobile industry are approaching this fascinating, complex frontier," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Voice of the Car Summit and host of the popular podcast This Week In Voice. "The event will address who's leading the industry in this space, who's guiding the evolution, best practices and where we're headed in the future."

The opening keynote will be presented by Robert Bruchhardt, senior software engineer, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America. Representatives from Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa Auto teams will provide anticipated updates, and numerous players from around the automotive space will follow over the course of a powerhouse two-day program.

Highlights of additional topics include: Conversational AI in the Automobile; Voice-Based Avatars in Cars; The Importance of Audio Quality; Testing and Monitoring in the Connected Car; Bringing New Languages to the Modern Connected Car; and Re-Inventing Navigation.

Other innovative companies participating in Voice of the Car Summit include: Google, Intel, Ford, HEAD acoustics, Bespoken, SoundHound Inc., what3words, Loom.ai, SapientX, Hi Auto, ReadSpeaker, Botmock, Audioburst, Cerence and Potato. The event will feature an exhibit area and a special Google-sponsored reception for all attendees.

Registration and conference details for the 2020 Voice of the Car Summit are available at https://www.VoiceoftheCar.com. The Voice of the Car Summit sold out in 2019, the first year of the event.

About VoiceFirst Events

Voice of the Car Summit is produced by Nashville, Tenn.-based VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other leading events that lead the discourse on voice technology and conversational AI. These include: The Voice of Healthcare Summit (Aug. 5-6 at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass.); Digital Book World (Sept. 14-16 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.); The Voice of Money (Nov. 3 in N.Y.C. and Nov. 10 in London); The Voice of Education Summit (TBD, Emerson College in Boston Mass.); and Project Voice, the No. 1 event for voice tech and AI in America (Jan. 11-15, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tenn.). To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

SOURCE Score Publishing / VoiceFirst Events