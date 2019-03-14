Voice of the Car Summit to Discuss the Future of Voice-First Technology and Its Impact on the Modern Car

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Car Summit, presented by VoiceFirst Events, will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in downtown San Francisco, Calif. The event will look at the intersection of voice-first technology and its relationship with the modern connected car.

"The modern car has much to gain from integrating voice-first technology," noted Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Voice of the Car Summit, host of the leading technology podcast "This Week In Voice," and author of the new audiobook Perspectives on Gender in #VoiceFirst Technology . "Already, the race is on, as brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Tesla, Hyundai, Ford and many others integrate various voice assistants and associated tech into their vehicles. The Voice of the Car Summit will look at where the industry is headed, the best practices we've already learned, and who's leading the way with this next frontier in the emergence of voice-first technology."

Some of the innovative companies participating in Voice of the Car Summit include: SoundHound, SurveyLine, Audioburst, Voices.com, #250, Amazon, Google, HARMAN (A Samsung Company), Earplay, Drivetime, Botmock, What3Words and more.

The Summit's opening keynote will be presented by Bret Kinsella, editor and publisher of Voicebot.AI, the leading market research and news organization dedicated to tracking the rise of voice assistants and AI. The closing keynote will be presented by Katie McMahon, vice president and general manager of SoundHound, Inc., the Santa Clara, Calif.-based innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies.

Arianne Walker, chief evangelist for Alexa Automotive, Amazon, will discuss "Amazon Alexa in the Car." Andrew Ku, UX designer at Google, will present "Google Assistant for the End-to-End Journey in Cars," and Rashmi Rao, global head, advanced engineering, CoC user experience at HARMAN (A Samsung Company), will discuss "Creating Breakthrough User Experiences."

Registration and conference details for Voice of the Car Summit are available at https://www.VoiceoftheCar.com .

Voice of the Car Summit is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other events that explore #VoiceFirst, including: Voice of Hospitality Summit (June 4 in Dallas, Texas), Voice of Healthcare Summit (Aug. 5 - 6 in Boston, Mass.), Voice of Banking (October 29, New York City), Digital Book World (Sept. 10 – 12 in Nashville, Tenn.) and The Alexa Conference (January 2020, Chattanooga, Tenn.). To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

About Score Publishing, VoiceFirst Events and VoiceFirst.FM

Score Publishing is a new media publishing company based in Nashville, Tenn. that owns and operates VoiceFirst Events and VoiceFirst.FM. VoiceFirst Events is a portfolio of events that explore #VoiceFirst. VoiceFirst.FM is the podcast network devoted to voice-first technology, where shows such as This Week In Voice, The Alexa Podcast, The VoiceFirst Roundtable are enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of listeners across 56 countries worldwide. Visit https://www.scorepublishing.us , http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com and https://www.voicefirst.fm to learn more.

