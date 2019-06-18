Voice of the Industry, Continues to Expand Its Reach

LITHONIA, Ga., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 6 years, Canna Investor magazine (https://cannainvestormag.com) has been the voice of the cannabis industry with its versatile and nimble approach to digital marketing. Those efforts helped spread the word about an amazing plant and its benefits. Included in its plans for 2019 is the natural evolution to cover the recent federally approved cash crop of Industrial Hemp.

A Field of Hemp 50,000 Uses of Hemp

On December 20, 2018 President Trump signed the Farm Bill effectively removing Industrial Hemp from the DEA controlled substances list. Previously it was considered as dangerous as Heroine and Crystal Meth, and now is classified as a national agricultural crop just like Corn or Cucumbers.

Says Publisher of CannaInvest, "This marks a new era for agriculture and the rest of the United States is gearing up to provide the public with hemp products. As a publisher and educator about the happenings of the Cannabis industry- This breakthrough into Agriculture and acceptance of the crop, brings about remarkable opportunity for the US and beyond. We feel we are right in the eye of the storm and excited to introduce the newest member of our Magazine Family -The Hemp Investor. Though companies such as CVS and Walgreens have announced they will start carrying hemp products in stores across the country, this is just the beginning of nation-wide distribution."

Derwin Wallace is the publisher of 8 magazines, with the 9th magazine, Hemp Investor, to be one of his most ambitious project yet. "We are excited about what Hemp brings to the cannabis industry. Its status as a nationally approved agriculture crop will bring tremendous opportunity for thousands of entrepreneurs across the country and impact the lives of hundreds of millions around the globe. With its 50,000 plus uses, Hemp stands to be a once in a generation crop with the ability to serve the needs of both commercial users and everyday consumers."

Expected launch of Hemp Investor Magazine is…June 15th, 2019.

