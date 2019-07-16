VOICE Summit 2019 Announces Finalists for Inaugural Awards

NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Summit 2019 (VOICE 2019) organizers today announced the finalists for the inaugural 2019 VOICE Summit Awards. Winners for each of the twelve categories will be announced at the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards Dinner on July 24, 2019 at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

The inaugural VOICE Summit Awards will go to individuals and organizations whose contributions to the emerging voice-tech community advance adoption and create new, innovative experiences.

"The VOICE Summit Awards were created to raise the bar for the voice first community and drive the industry forward by showcasing the next generation of voice tech pioneers," said VOICE Summit 2019 Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "The creativity and ingenuity of the almost two hundred submissions we received made the selection process incredibly difficult for our esteemed panel of judges. Each entrant should be applauded for their efforts."

Please join us in congratulating these stand-out teams and companies:

Best Banking/Financial Experience

EnHelix – Apsley

BOND.AI – Empathy Engine

ID R&D – Safe Chat

Best Brand Interaction

Audible – Alexa "Choose Your Own Adventure" Skill from Audible

The Earplay Platform – Jurassic World Revealed

The Earplay Platform – Mr. Robot Daily Five Nine

Best Conversational Design

SoundHound Inc. – Houndify

Audtra – The Canceller

Bamboo Learning – Bamboo Books

Best Educational Experience

MyBuddy.ai – AI Buddy, Inc.

BBC Voice + AI – BBC Kids

RAIN, Inc. – Kung Fu Panda : The Paws of Destiny

Best Game

The Earplay Platform – Jurassic World Revealed

The Earplay Platform – Mr. Robot Daily Five Nine

Gamefly, Inc. – StreamBeing

Best Healthcare Experience

New Jersey Economic Development Authority – Speak2 Software

Suki – Suki

Vocera Communications – Vocera Smartbadge

Best In-Car Experience

Volley – Song Quiz

iNAGO Inc. – TaikenPilot

SoundHound Inc. – Houndify

Best IoT Voice Device

Mobvoi, Inc. – TicMotion

SmartBeings Inc. – WooHoo Enterprise AI Assistant

SayKid – SayKid

UnaliWear – UnaliWear's Kanega LTE watch

Best Media Experience

Resemble AI – resemble.AI

Send Me a Sample LTD – Send Me a Sample

AlphaVoice – Radio Lab

Best Multi-Modal Experience

Vocala – Pointless

Bamboo Learning – Bamboo Math

Volley – Song Quiz

Best Shopping / eCommerce Experience

Send Me a Sample LTD – Send Me a Sample

Snips, a Private by Design voice assistant that runs on the edge – Snips

Jetson – Jetson

Best Travel, Leisure, or Hospitality Experience

SmartBeings, Inc. – Woohoo

Angie Hospitality – Angie

Orderscape – Orderscape

"I would also like to thank the industry leaders and visionaries who served as judges for this year's competition for their support," added Erickson.

Audrey Arbeeny , Audiobrain

, Audiobrain Jon Arnold , J Arnold & Associates

, J Arnold & Associates Andreea Danielescu, Antilipsi

Taseen Peterson , Gamefuly, Inc.

, Gamefuly, Inc. Emerson Sklar , Applause

, Applause Ann Thyme-Gobbel, Sound United

Maikel van der Wouden, Voicebranding.nl

Anne Weiler , CEO, Wellpepper, Inc.

Recognized globally as the premier voice-first event, VOICE 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

It is not too late to register! To attend VOICE Summit 2019 visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/tickets and follow #VOICE19 on Twitter at @voicesummitai.

For members of the media, please contact Mostafa Razzak at 202.904.2048 or m.razzak@jmrconnect.net to secure credentials.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across twelve different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council.

Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more. Please visit www.voicesummit.ai.

