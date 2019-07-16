VOICE Summit 2019 Announces Finalists for Inaugural Awards
Finalists selected for best voice-tech innovations in twelve categories including Conversational Design, Brand Interaction, Banking Experience, e-Commerce, Conversational Design, Educational Experience, Game, Healthcare Experience, In-car Experience, IoT Voice Device, Media Experience, Multi-Modal Experience, Shopping / eCommerce Experience, and Travel, Leisure or Hospitality Experience
Award winners to be announced at VOICE Summit Awards Dinner
Jul 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Summit 2019 (VOICE 2019) organizers today announced the finalists for the inaugural 2019 VOICE Summit Awards. Winners for each of the twelve categories will be announced at the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards Dinner on July 24, 2019 at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).
The inaugural VOICE Summit Awards will go to individuals and organizations whose contributions to the emerging voice-tech community advance adoption and create new, innovative experiences.
"The VOICE Summit Awards were created to raise the bar for the voice first community and drive the industry forward by showcasing the next generation of voice tech pioneers," said VOICE Summit 2019 Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "The creativity and ingenuity of the almost two hundred submissions we received made the selection process incredibly difficult for our esteemed panel of judges. Each entrant should be applauded for their efforts."
Please join us in congratulating these stand-out teams and companies:
Best Banking/Financial Experience
- EnHelix – Apsley
- BOND.AI – Empathy Engine
- ID R&D – Safe Chat
Best Brand Interaction
- Audible – Alexa "Choose Your Own Adventure" Skill from Audible
- The Earplay Platform – Jurassic World Revealed
- The Earplay Platform – Mr. Robot Daily Five Nine
Best Conversational Design
- SoundHound Inc. – Houndify
- Audtra – The Canceller
- Bamboo Learning – Bamboo Books
Best Educational Experience
- MyBuddy.ai – AI Buddy, Inc.
- BBC Voice + AI – BBC Kids
- RAIN, Inc. – Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Best Game
- The Earplay Platform – Jurassic World Revealed
- The Earplay Platform – Mr. Robot Daily Five Nine
- Gamefly, Inc. – StreamBeing
Best Healthcare Experience
- New Jersey Economic Development Authority – Speak2 Software
- Suki – Suki
- Vocera Communications – Vocera Smartbadge
Best In-Car Experience
- Volley – Song Quiz
- iNAGO Inc. – TaikenPilot
- SoundHound Inc. – Houndify
Best IoT Voice Device
- Mobvoi, Inc. – TicMotion
- SmartBeings Inc. – WooHoo Enterprise AI Assistant
- SayKid – SayKid
- UnaliWear – UnaliWear's Kanega LTE watch
Best Media Experience
- Resemble AI – resemble.AI
- Send Me a Sample LTD – Send Me a Sample
- AlphaVoice – Radio Lab
Best Multi-Modal Experience
- Vocala – Pointless
- Bamboo Learning – Bamboo Math
- Volley – Song Quiz
Best Shopping / eCommerce Experience
- Send Me a Sample LTD – Send Me a Sample
- Snips, a Private by Design voice assistant that runs on the edge – Snips
- Jetson – Jetson
Best Travel, Leisure, or Hospitality Experience
- SmartBeings, Inc. – Woohoo
- Angie Hospitality – Angie
- Orderscape – Orderscape
"I would also like to thank the industry leaders and visionaries who served as judges for this year's competition for their support," added Erickson.
- Audrey Arbeeny, Audiobrain
- Jon Arnold, J Arnold & Associates
- Andreea Danielescu, Antilipsi
- Taseen Peterson, Gamefuly, Inc.
- Emerson Sklar, Applause
- Ann Thyme-Gobbel, Sound United
- Maikel van der Wouden, Voicebranding.nl
- Anne Weiler, CEO, Wellpepper, Inc.
Recognized globally as the premier voice-first event, VOICE 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.
It is not too late to register! To attend VOICE Summit 2019 visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/tickets and follow #VOICE19 on Twitter at @voicesummitai.
For members of the media, please contact Mostafa Razzak at 202.904.2048 or m.razzak@jmrconnect.net to secure credentials.
About Modev:
Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.
About VOICE Summit 2019:
VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across twelve different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council.
Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more. Please visit www.voicesummit.ai.
CONTACT
Mostafa Razzak
JMRConnect
202-904-2048
m.razzak@jmrconnect.net
SOURCE VOICE Summit
