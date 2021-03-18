VOICE Talks Celebrates The Women Behind Voice Tech

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new episode of " VOICE Talks " will celebrate the contributions and talent of the women in voice technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and developer communities, March 25 at 2 p.m. ET. VOICE Talks, a monthly hour-long talk show that discusses the latest developments in voice technology, will also explore how mobile will extend the use of voice, particularly as more brands embrace its power.

"In order for technology to address the needs of women, it has to be built by women. We have a responsibility to reset the norms and build technology products to be inclusive regardless of race, gender, economic status, and ability," said Sofia Altuna, host of VOICE Talks.

Meanwhile, mobile adoption of voice technology is still on the rise. Voice technology will soon become an important component of the marketing and sales strategy, particularly as brands seek to incorporate a more user friendly customer experience via their mobile apps. This month's VOICE Talks will also feature some of the brands that have already embraced the power of voice through mobile apps, and provide hands on tips explaining how brands can benefit from adopting this emergent technology.

Sofia Altuna, also part of the Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant team, will be joined by the following guests:

Leslie Garcia-Amaya , Global Product Partnerships, AI at Google; Alana Brown , Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant; and Meron Tamrat , Lead, Talent Programs & Events at Google for a roundtable discussing mobile, app actions, partners and celebrating the achievements of the female leaders in the industry.

Global Product Partnerships, AI at Google; Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant; Lead, Talent Programs & Events at Google for a roundtable discussing mobile, app actions, partners and celebrating the achievements of the female leaders in the industry. Caitlin Gutekunst , Product Marketing & Partnerships, Creativity Inc, and Margo Bulka , Principal Product Strategist, Willow Tree will discuss their strategies for incorporating voice into exceptional mobile apps that drive growth for the world's leading brands.

Product Marketing & Partnerships, Creativity Inc, and , Principal Product Strategist, will discuss their strategies for incorporating voice into exceptional mobile apps that drive growth for the world's leading brands. Mandy Chan , Developer Relations, Google and Eliza Camber, Android Developer, Pixplicity will share creative examples of voice uses for mobile applications.

About VOICE Talks

Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, VOICE Talks is the fastest growing internet technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to AI-powered voice technologies. Developers, marketers, gamers and voice tech enthusiasts can tune-in live for the chance to interact and ask questions with the show's host, or share their video story in advance for a chance to be featured on the show or receive devices.

