VOICE Talks Guests from Walmart, Google Assistant, and RAIN Explore How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "VOICE Talks," a monthly live-streamed talk show discussing the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its September 30 episode will share "How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce." In addition, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, held September 15 through October 15, the show will close with a special conversation about the impact made by new actions like "Today in Latino History."

"Conversational technologies are transforming e-commerce and retail as we know it," said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev, and executive producer of VOICE Talks. "The September episode will focus on the voice-enabled innovations that are re-shaping our retail and customer experiences. We will also honor Latino history during this important month and highlight actions that encourage greater cultural diversity and help us discover the rich and multifaceted world around us."

Dominique Essig, VP of conversational commerce at Store N o 8, the incubation arm of Walmart, and Rebecca Nathenson, director of product management, Google Assistant Developer Platform at Google, will anchor the conversation with a fireside chat. They will discuss how Walmart's innovative Store N o 8, the retail leader's incubation arm, is improving customers' day-to-day shopping experience through testing, learning and pivoting to implement new ideas that can help its customers.

"We've found that customers really enjoy talking to brands. Our conversational commerce team is focused on how we build conversational capabilities, so that Walmart customers can talk to us — to save people time and money, so they can live better," said Essig. "I'm incredibly excited about voice commerce and how it can enable and help our families. The expectation in 2030 is that 30 percent of e-commerce revenue will come from voice shopping. There is a tremendous opportunity to help our customers."

VOICE Talks host, Megan Grace, will also be joined by the following experts:

Lauren Madsen , UX designer at RAIN , will discuss how multimodal experiences are key to establishing trust with e-commerce customers and share the best practices for attaining that assurance for customers when building these experiences.





UX designer at , will discuss how multimodal experiences are key to establishing trust with e-commerce customers and share the best practices for attaining that assurance for customers when building these experiences. In recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month, Rodrigo Cervantes , independent journalist, researcher, and consultant, and Julio Cisneros , professor at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Arizona State University , will unveil the "Today in Latino History" action. They will discuss why cultural actions are an important means of exposing different audiences to key historical moments and figures.

