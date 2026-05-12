Voice Wireless Launches Nationwide Service Designed Specifically for Military Families

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Wireless today announced the nationwide launch of its new wireless service built specifically for active-duty service members, veterans, Guard and Reserve personnel, and military families. Launching during Military Appreciation Month, Voice Wireless offers contract-free mobile plans designed around the realities of military life, including deployments, relocations, and overseas travel, with transparent pricing, dependable coverage, and no hidden fees.

"We kept hearing the same frustrations over and over again," said Matthew Smith, president of bBIG Communications. "Military families move more, travel more, deploy more, and depend heavily on staying connected across states and continents. We saw a gap between what military households needed and what traditional wireless providers were delivering. Unlike many lower-cost wireless providers, Voice Wireless does not reduce service quality or throttle speeds for customers who select lower-priced plans."

Soft-launched earlier this year, Voice Wireless provides simple, predictable plans with no activation fees, no contracts, and no service throttling based on price tier. The service was developed by bBIG Communications following extensive research and direct feedback from military members, spouses, and veterans about connectivity challenges and household cost pressures facing the military community.

Voice Wireless is also pursuing participation in the federal Lifeline program to help eligible households further reduce monthly communications costs while maintaining strong verification and compliance standards designed to safeguard program integrity and taxpayer trust.

"Programs designed to support connectivity must also protect taxpayer trust. We are committed to building Voice Wireless the right way from day one, with strong verification procedures, secure enrollment practices, and compliance measures designed to help prevent fraud and abuse," said Smith. "Military families and qualifying households deserve affordable wireless access, but they also deserve confidence that the system supporting those services is responsible, accountable, and secure."

Developed by bBIG Communications and powered by Reach Mobile, Voice Wireless aims to provide reliable, affordable connectivity tailored to the mobility and financial realities unique to military families.

About Voice Wireless

Voice Wireless is a wireless service designed for military members, veterans, Guard and Reserve personnel, and their families. The company offers transparent, contract-free wireless plans focused on reliability, flexibility, and affordability for military communities nationwide. For more information, visit Voice Wireless.

SOURCE Voice Wireless