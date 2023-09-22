Voice4Equity Announces Inaugural Board of Advisors Comprising Ten Influential Women in Education

22 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity, a pioneering organization committed to promoting equity and access in education leadership, is thrilled to announce the formation of its new Board of Advisors. Comprising ten accomplished women from various regions of the United States, the board is set to guide Voice4Equity in its mission to transform how women leaders access and succeed in executive policy leadership.
The Initiative
The new board has been specifically curated to include women who are not just experts in education leadership but also represent diverse geographic and demographic regions, offering a multi-faceted view on how to approach the policy issues faced in public education today. The Board of Advisors will provide strategic counsel to Voice4Equity's management team, actively engage with a wide array of women stakeholders, and promote a culturally responsive mindset throughout the organization.
Meet the Advisors
Dr. Elizabeth Alvarez, North Central Region
Superintendent, Forest Park School District
Teresa Chaulk, Plains Region
Superintendent, Lincoln County School District
Dr. Tahira Dupree Chase, East Coast Region
Superintendent, Westbury Union Free School District
Dr. Roxane Fuentes, West Coast Region
Superintendent, Berryessa School District
Dr. LaTonya Goffney, South Central Region
Superintendent, Aldine Independent School District
Dr. Lupita Hightower, Southwest Region
Superintendent, Tolleson Elementary District
Dr. Aleesia Johnson, Central Region
Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools
Dr. Concie Pedroza, Pacific Northwest Region
Superintendent, Tukwila School District
Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, New England Region
Superintendent, Hartford Public Schools
Dr. Verletta White, Southeast Region
Superintendent, Roanoke City Public Schools
Comments from Leadership
Dr. Christina Kishimoto, founder and CEO of Voice4Equity, said, 'The establishment of this board marks a significant milestone for Voice4Equity as we enter our third year of design and delivery of equity-focused services by women executive leaders. We are excited to draw on the collective wisdom, experience, and network of these incredible women to further our cause to have an organization designed by women for women.'
Next Steps
Voice4Equity is holding its first advisory board meeting on Friday, September 22nd, where key issues such as Superintendent search firm processes, Voice4Equity's AI enabled data system, and the high school girls policy network will be on the agenda. The insights gained will be crucial in shaping the organization's initiatives for the coming year.
About Voice4Equity
Voice4Equity was founded to be an advocate for equity and inclusion with a mission to increase the number of women and leaders of color at the policy table. Voice4Equity provides programs, resources, access to data and an e-networking platform for women currently serving as superintendents, as well as those aspiring to executive leadership. Voice4Equity also delivers programs, in partnership with other organizations, that provide opportunities for high-school girls, School Principals, and entry-level educators to develop greater policy knowledge and voice.
Learn more at www.voice4equity.com
SOURCE Voice4Equity
Share this article