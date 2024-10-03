Voice4Equity Hosts Tech, Power and Equity Conference 2025 for Women Education Leaders in Phoenix, Arizona

AI and Technology in Education Summit Empowers Women Superintendents and School Leaders Nationally

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Christina Kishimoto, announces the inaugural Tech, Power and Equity Conference, a transformative event for women in public education leadership. Scheduled for January 23-25, 2025, at the Hyatt Place Phoenix Downtown, this workshop-focused conference bridges the gap between educational technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and equity in public education.

Dr. Kishimoto, former superintendent of Gilbert Public Schools in the Phoenix east valley area, states, "Our Tech, Power and Equity Conference is designed to equip women education leaders with the knowledge and tools to leverage AI and technology for improved learning outcomes and educational equity."

Joining Dr. Kishimoto is Eshe Pickett, engineer and designer from Intel, and Dr. Lisa Herring, Senior Advisor to U.S. Secretary Cardona who will deliver a one-two punch message around women innovators, vision-setters, and change makers boldly leading forward.

The Tech, Power and Equity summit will engage attendees in a wide range of topics especially relevant for innovative superintendents and school board members who are looking to grow their technology expertise in the fast evolving AI-era.

Key Conference Highlights:

AI in Teaching and Learning: Exploring artificial intelligence applications in classroom settings and teacher preparation

EdTech Innovation Forum: Assessing, evaluating, and selecting cutting-edge educational technology for school districts

Education Policy and AI Workshops: Discussing the impact of AI on education policy and operations and best practices for districts

Digital Equity Evaluation: Ensuring equitable technology access for all students, teachers and families

Dr. Lupita Hightower, Superintendent of Tolleson Elementary School District, emphasizes the conference's importance: "The technology field is changing, and women leaders have a critical role to play to ensure that all children have the same opportunities and access. Dr. Tahira Dupree-Chase, co-emcee for the conference and Superintendent of Westbury Union Free School District in New York, adds, "Now is the time to come together and build our collective capacity to engage with tech designers and become builders of new approaches ourselves. Women thought-leaders must be at the design table!"

The three-day national event features:

Keynote speeches from leading women in EdTech

Interactive AI in education workshops

School technology innovation panels

Networking opportunities with EdTech industry leaders

This conference represents an intentional step towards advancing leadership of women in educational technology and ensuring equitable access to AI and tech innovations in Arizona schools and across the country.

For conference registration and more information on AI in education, visit www.voice4equity.com/tpe.

About Voice4Equity

Voice4Equity is committed to promoting equity and increasing the representation of women and women of color in school superintendencies and at the policy table. The company focuses on policy leadership development, professional networking, data, and research, utilizing a by-women-for-women learning design.

