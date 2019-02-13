Voicea Brings Extensive Suite Of Virtual Assistant Voice Commands To The Workplace

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicea, the leading voice collaboration platform, unveils an extensive list of voice-based commands and new productivity platform integrations to help meeting goers become more productive. The new voice commands help meeting goers craft follow-ups, create action items, schedule reminders, and drive outputs directly into integrations for more than 20 of the top collaborative productivity systems used by today's businesses.

The new voice commands allow a range of interactions, from telling EVA, Voicea's AI meeting assistant, to change the transcription language, to driving task and follow-up integrations. There is live closed-captioning to 40 languages and integrations into 20 plus productivity tools such as Trello, Asana, and Zapier. EVA's understanding of voice commands delivers unprecedented productivity gains, driving real-time workflow by simply speaking to your AI assistant. Additional functions include creating tickets within integrated project management apps, scheduling calendar reminders, emailing meeting highlights, reminding meeting attendees to join the meeting, and driving other work outputs.

"Asking Alexa or Siri to play a song or set a timer is commonplace for consumers at home; however, this type of interaction hasn't been available in the workplace," says Omar Tawakol, CEO of Voicea. "Now, EVA is helping people convert meeting speech directly into action by executing voice commands that create tasks, agendas, reminders, cards, and notes. This meeting transformation from 'time lost' to productive time is only the beginning of how voice commands will transform our workflows."

Voicea also unveils real-time access to some of the top productivity and collaboration tools both via voice command and via the dashboard after the meeting. Tasks and notes are captured and logged during the meeting so participants can leave with fewer follow-ups and fewer things to initiate post meeting. Platforms now accessible during Voicea-powered meetings include: Asana, Basecamp, Breeze, Confluence, Evernote, Flow, Insightly, Intercom, Jira, Liquid Planner, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Monday, Pipedrive, Todoist, Toodledo, Trello, Wunderlist, Zapier, and Zendesk.

More information on Voicea's platform integrations and voice commands can be found on the Voicea Command Center . To create an account on Voicea, visit www.voicea.com.

Voicea (formerly Voicera) is a voice AI technology company based in Menlo Park, Calif. Leveraging AI technology to harness voice in the workplace to increase productivity through, EVA, Voicea's Enterprise Voice Assistant. EVA listens, takes notes, and captures highlights, actions, and recaps so your meetings can be activated. Voicera can turn talk into action from any conversation with in-person chats, meetings, conference calls, or video conferences. Voicea is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Cisco Investments, e.ventures, GGV Capital, Greycroft, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Workday Ventures. You can find out more about Voicea and EVA by visiting www.voicea.com and signing up for a free trial.

SOURCE Voicea

