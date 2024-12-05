VoiceComm and Phygrid Partner with Microsoft to bring Store Digitalization Platform to the US

Global Store Digitalization Platform to Launch to North American Retailers

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceComm , a full-service distributor of mobile device accessories, today announced a strategic partnership with Phygrid , the Store Digitalization Standard deployed by large retailers in over 50 countries, and Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge retail technology solutions to the U.S. market. Supporting over 52,000 retail locations nationwide, VoiceComm's collaboration with Phygrid promises to deliver significant, measurable benefits to the U.S. retail market, embodying the principle of "saving the day for customers, saving the sale for the retailer." Leveraging Phygrid's global success and utilizing Microsoft's Azure cloud technology, VoiceComm will offer retailers access to solutions that drive substantial return on investment through these benefits:

Increased Revenue : Drive online sales from in-store with AI-powered endless aisle technology.

: Drive online sales from in-store with AI-powered endless aisle technology. Enhanced Customer Experience : Reduce wait times with virtual queuing and self-service solutions.

: Reduce wait times with virtual queuing and self-service solutions. Operational Efficiency : Streamline operations through digital staff management and smart store systems.

: Streamline operations through digital staff management and smart store systems. Data-Driven Decision Making: Optimize store performance with deep behavior analytics.

Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Phygrid, stated, "Thanks to our Microsoft Azure technology collaboration, our technology has transformed retail operations across the globe, and we're excited to now team up with VoiceComm to bring our solutions to the U.S. market. We believe that American retailers are primed to benefit from the seamless integration of online and offline experiences that Phygrid offers. This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to redefine the future of retail."

Ryan Weiss, CEO of VoiceComm, added, "In our forward-looking efforts to bring innovation to our customers, we evaluated many vendors for retail solutions, but it became clear that Phygrid is exactly what we were looking for. They focus so much on the strategy, art and science that goes into the customer journey that it makes sense why Microsoft recommends Phygrid to their customers."

Keith Mercier, Vice President of Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft, also noted, "The pace and scale of change happening in the retail industry is unlike anything seen before. The past decade has also seen an explosion of data that retailers are looking to leverage to better serve their customers and their business. At Microsoft, our goal is to empower the retail industry and help them unlock the value of that data through the Microsoft Cloud. With continuous innovation, security, and strong partnerships we can create unique tools and insights our customers need to thrive in today's dynamic market."

Retailers aiming to achieve transformative results from store digitalization should contact their VoiceComm or Microsoft representative for a personalized assessment. To explore the full range of solutions, visit myvoicecomm.com/phygrid.

About VoiceComm

VoiceComm is the premier mobile accessory distributor for the North American market. Our diverse, high-profile product portfolio coupled with our commitment to serve has allowed us to quickly become the go-to destination for mobile accessories. We make buying and selling mobile accessories effortless, giving you more time to focus on your business. We go beyond distribution, providing personalized support and services to fuel sales growth.

About Phygrid

Phygrid AB (publ) provides a globally available Store Digitalization Standard as a complete solution for enhancing retail experiences, driving sales, and optimizing operations. Solutions such as self-checkout, mobile POS, endless aisle, digital signage, and employee task management can all be deployed and seamlessly managed through a single intuitive interface.

SOURCE VoiceComm