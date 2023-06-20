VOICEINSPORT Foundation Launches Side of Equity™ Fund to Help Close the Pay Gap for Women

Athletes Globally. The Side of Equity™ Fund, led by women athletes including USWNT player Sophia Smith and women-founded brands, kicks off its first initiative, closing the $330 Million Dollar Gap in Prize Money set by FIFA at this year's Women's World Cup. This global grassroots initiative is calling on all brands and fans of women's sport to not get caught offside this world cup - but instead, join them and be on the right "Side of Equity™."

All funds raised will be distributed to the women athletes that participate in this year's WWC and to the winners of the last 8 WWC, honoring the past and accelerating progress for the future.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 20, 2023 VOICEINSPORT Foundation (VISF) (501c3 non-profit) launches the Side of Equity™ Fund, a new Global Fund that will close the pay gap for women athletes and inspire the world to get involved during major sporting moments. The fund launches ahead of this year's Women's World Cup—where the Prize Money set by FIFA is $330 Million LESS than what the men's teams received last year at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar. While FIFA has stated that they have a goal to reach parity by 2026/27 for the women, the VOICEINSPORT Foundation Founder & CEO, Stef Strack has created a tangible path for the 2 billion expected fans and global brands to get involved by stating, "Why wait? We must take action as a global community and accelerate the progress we all expect to see for women athletes. They deserve more investment, sponsorship and support. Our goal with this new Fund is to help create a path for everyone to take action and we are calling all brands and fans of women's sports to join us and be on the right side of equity."

How to Get Involved.

The VOICEINSPORT Foundation launched with its first partner this month on a menu at The Sports Bra Bar - a woman-owned Bar in Portland, Oregon USA that plays only women's sports on its TVs. Customers can head to The Sports Bra and order a literal Side of Equity™ with the VOICEINSPORT Foundation for $5 in the 'Sides' section of the Menu, where 100% of the donations will go towards the women athletes at the World Cup. While the Sports Bra Bar is the first partner to launch, the goal is to invite all brands both big and small to integrate a "Side of Equity™" donation option into their World Cup plans, enabling fans globally to take action in closing the pay gap. Partner brands can determine how to integrate Side of Equity™ into an existing menu item, create a new menu item, add a donation button into their product checkout experience, or provide a 1x donation. Over the course of the next few weeks leading up to the kickoff of the Women's World Cup on July 20th, more global partners dedicated to advocating for equal pay will be announced.

"Since opening The Sports Bra last year, we have witnessed firsthand how something as small as a local bar can make a huge impact. This June we partnered with VOICEINSPORT Foundation for the Side of Equity™ because we see that even giving small — when done on a global scale — can have a dramatic impact on something mammoth like closing the wage gap. When given the opportunity to be a part of that movement, how could you possibly say no?" - Jenny Nguyen, Founder of The Sports Bra

2 Billion Fans will Tune in.

There is expected to be over 2 Billion fans tuning in to watch the Women's World Cup this year and the VOICEINSPORT Foundation is betting on inspiring at least 16.5% of the global fan base to donate $1 dollar to the Side of Equity™ Fund, with the goal of raising $330 million dollars for all the women playing at the Women's World Cup by the finals on August 20th, 2023. The money raised and donated to the Side of Equity™ Fund will be distributed among all players on the teams playing at the World Cup through the Side of Equity™ Grant Program.

"Sport can be a powerful reflection of how women are valued around the world. For decades women athletes have advocated for equitable treatment and pay, paving the path for my generation. While we've seen progress in recent years, the gap for women athletes globally is still unacceptable. The Side of Equity™ Fund creates a pathway for us all to join together and take action to close the gap." - Sophia Smith USWNT Player

The Pay Gap is real.

Federation salaries and bonuses are only one part of the equation. The global pay gap for women athletes has remained stagnant for years and primarily exists due to 1% of sponsorship dollars going to women athletes, lower salary caps set by Leagues & Federations, and lower Prize Money at tournaments and major global events. While the USWNT settled its equal pay battle against the US Soccer Federation in 2021 the retroactive pay settlement did not include any players before 2015. In recent months the Canadian Women's National Team has been fighting for equal pay with the Canadian Soccer Federation and is still in negotiations. While change is starting to happen, inequalities in prize money go back all the way to the very first Women's World Cup in 1991 where there was no prize money for the winners vs $3.5M awarded to the winner of the Men's World Cup in 1990. It wasn't until 2007 that the Women's World Cup players received prize money from FIFA at $5.8M compared to the men's 2006 prize money of $238M, resulting in just 2.46% of the men's prize money from 2007. The unequal pay trend continued in subsequent years for the women as a percent of the men's prize money with 2.18% in 2011, 3.8% in 2015 and 7.5% in 2019. This year for the 2023 tournament FIFA has begun to move the needle announcing on June 8th the $110M prize money for the women compared to the men's $440M, shifting the percentage up to 25%. While there is progress, the VOICEINSPORT Foundation supported by a global community of women athletes wants to accelerate change and create a tangible way for anyone to take action.

"In the 1991 World Cup (the first-ever for women's soccer), the World Champion USWNT received zero prize money and US Soccer paid us $10 a day per diem. I scored 10 goals winning the first-ever FIFA Golden Boot in that World Cup and I literally went broke funding my own training, medical care, and attorneys to fight for equality in policy, opportunity, and medical care. The game has grown tremendously since then, and while the industry is still accountable for achieving equal standards, the Side of Equity™ Fund is a game changer in accelerating pay equity globally for women athletes." - Michelle Akers, USWNT Player 85-00', World Cup Champion 91' 99', FIFA Player of the Century

Women Athletes Standing Together.

Athletes from around the world and across all sports are getting behind the new Fund and the innovative approach that the Foundation is creating to take action. Competitors from all the WWC teams are joining forces to raise awareness for the fund with Sophia Smith (USWNT) leading the charge and including Ashley Lawrence (Canada), Steph Houghton (England), Hazel Nali (Zambia) Allyson Swaby (Jamaica), Vyan Sampson (Jamaica), Carolina Venegas (Costa Rica), Rianna Jarrett (Ireland), Vyan Sampson (Jamaica), Ciara Grant (Ireland), Louise Quinn (Ireland), Schiandra Gonzalez (Panama), Hilary Jaen (Panama) stating their support. And the women heading to the WWC are not alone in this fight, athletes from all disciplines are joining in to call for equity including Michelle Akers (Former USWNT), Allyson Felix (12x Olympic Medalist), Lydia Jacoby (Gold Medalist Swimmer 2022), Chiaka Ogbogu (Gold Medalist Volleyball Player), Kelsey Robinson (Gold Medalist Volleyball Player), Elise Cranny (Nike Bowerman Runner), Kendall Ellis (Silver Medalist Team USA Runner), Katie Rainsberger (Team New Balance Runner), Saskia Webber (Former USWNT), Linda Hamilton (Former USWNT) and more etc.

About the Side of Equity™ Fund.

The Side of Equity™ Grant Program is designed to support Women Athletes that are underpaid and who are striving to compete on the Global level without adequate funding from traditional sources (endorsements, National Governing Bodies, etc). The first initiative that the Fund will focus on is the 2023 Women's World Cup where there is a clear gap in Prize Money and low salaries for women athletes across many of the National Governing Bodies. Launched in June the Side of Equity™ Fund will raise money between June and Aug 20th for all the women playing at the WWC. The Fund will distribute grants to all athletes that qualify for this year's Women's World Cup. Grants will be awarded to all eligible Athletes who apply. As each athlete has different financial needs, athletes have the opportunity to pay it forward and donate their portion back to the fund. This will then be directed to another athlete in need. Applicants wishing to receive a grant must apply below by September 20th, 2023. The Side of Equity™ Fund and Grant Program will continue after the World Cup to focus on other pay gaps for women athletes. To get involved check out the voiceinsportfoundation.org/side-of-equity website and take action by donating to the Fund.

About VOICEINSPORT Foundation

VOICEINSPORT Foundation is a 501c3 Non-Profit Public Charity on a mission to close the gap for girls and women in sport through innovative sport science research, education and advocacy programs that take action. The VIS Advocate Program for high school and college women athletes launched in 2021 and created game changing legislation around Title IX. Founded in 2020 by Executive and Advocate Stef Strack. For more information please visit http://www.voiceinsportfoundation.org and check them out on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

