Voiceitt Applauds Recent U.S. Department of Justice Ruling for Accessibility in Technology Platforms, and Highlights the Crucial Role of Inclusive Voice AI

STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt, a leading company in accessible voice technology, celebrates the recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ruling covering Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which ensures the accessibility of web content and mobile apps for people with disabilities. This landmark ruling can mark a significant step forward in creating inclusive digital environments for all individuals, including those with speech disabilities.

Under the ADA, individuals with disabilities are entitled to protection against discrimination. This new DOJ ruling emphasizes the importance of accessibility, reinforcing the rights of individuals with disabilities to access digital content and platforms, and follows other recent legislation, such as the Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act (CVTA) . Voiceitt recognizes the critical role that new technologies, including artificial intelligence, play in facilitating accessibility, and is committed to developing inclusive Voice AI solutions that empower individuals with disabilities to achieve their full integration into all aspects of society.

Voiceitt's proprietary speech recognition technology enables individuals with speech disabilities in a wide range of situations, including developmental disorders (e.g., cerebral palsy) and degenerative diseases (e.g., Parkinson's), to access websites, mobile applications, and other digital content by voice. Specifically, Voiceitt's impactful accessibility products include an upcoming Chrome Extension enabling website access for people with speech disabilities, via voice. By bridging the gap between non-standard speech and traditional speech recognition systems, Voiceitt helps ensure inclusivity and accessibility for consumers of these technologies.

"We applaud the recent DOJ ruling as a significant milestone in promoting accessibility in technology platforms and reflecting the new realities of AI," said Alyson Pace, CEO of Voiceitt. "Voiceitt's automatic speech recognition capabilities are uniquely positioned to ensure access for people with speech disabilities on occasions where speech is either required or may be needed to access state and local digital environments. Our API can seamlessly integrate into any website or product, making it compliant with the updated accessibility standards. Voiceitt is proud to be at the forefront of driving positive change in the accessibility landscape."

Karen Strauss, former Deputy Bureau Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission, remarked, "The recent DOJ ruling underscores the ongoing progress in disability policy and highlights the critical role of integrating new technologies like AI-driven speech recognition technology in the delivery of critical state and local government services."

Voiceitt's partnerships with leading healthcare, education, and government organizations underscore the growing importance of its solution and the various use cases and diverse contexts in which the Voiceitt app and its technology APIs can bring value. These growing partnerships demonstrate Voiceitt's unique ability to effectively address current gaps by developing and providing inclusive solutions for individuals with speech disabilities that facilitate access to state and local government services.

Esther Klang, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Brooklyn, New York, is a quadriplegic with a tracheostomy and has shallow breathing and vocal cord paralysis due to a brain stem tumor removal surgery. Discussing the need for equal access, she writes, "Integrating voice control into websites, services, and applications through the Voiceitt app's unique Chrome extension allows people with non-standard speech to use their voice to access crucial services, communicate and be more productive and efficient in seemingly mundane tasks like calling emergency services, communicating with their family and caregivers, and composing or responding to text messages, emails, and social media posts," thus increasing speed, productivity and enhancing autonomy.

As state and federal organizations prepare to adhere to defined accessibility requirements, including potential support for speech recognition, Voiceitt is committed to supporting its partners and stakeholders in navigating these changes. By embracing Voiceitt's technology, partners will adhere to these new standards and demonstrate their leadership in ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in an AI-driven digital world.

