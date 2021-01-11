Voiceitt Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt, a leader in commercial speech recognition for atypical speech, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree. The company was recognized in the Accessibility category for its first-of-its-kind app that provides a simple, accessible way for people with speech and motor impairments to communicate using their own voice. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Every year, the CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

Voiceitt's app utilizes the company's proprietary machine learning and speech recognition technologies to help people with speech disabilities - relating to stroke, degenerative disease, or developmental disorders - communicate and be understood, making speech recognition accessible to everyone. The company's advanced automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology identifies and adapts to individuals' unique impaired speech patterns like breathing pauses and non-verbal sounds, enabling anyone with mild to severe speech impairments to communicate and control smart devices with their own voice.

Voiceitt recently integrated with Amazon Alexa, enabling people with speech impairments to use their own iPhone or iPad app to access and control Alexa. The app is currently available for pre-order on the Apple app store.

"We are honored to be selected as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree and to be added to their prestigious ranks of gold standard products," said Danny Weissberg, CEO and Co-founder of Voiceitt. "For us, this award is not only an acknowledgment of the value of our product, but also a celebration of our ability to increase the independence and quality of life for individuals with speech impairments."

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About Voiceitt

Voiceitt's mission is to increase independence and quality of life for people with speech and motor disabilities. Voiceitt has created a speech-to-speech recognition application for individuals with speech and motor impairments. The application uses proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to translate unintelligible and atypical speech in real time, enabling people with severe to mild speech impairments to communicate by computerized voice. Co-founded by Danny Weissberg, Stas Tiomkin, and Sara Smolley in 2012, Voiceitt is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a subsidiary in the United States.

