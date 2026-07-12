VoicePing releases VoicePing 3.0 for enterprise multilingual communication

The latest version brings together real-time translation, AI meeting minutes, voice output, terminology dictionaries, MCP/API access, QR-based event translation, file transcription, subtitles, AI dubbing, virtual office collaboration, enterprise administration, and new VoicePing ASR and MT models.

TOKYO, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoicePing Inc. today announced the availability of VoicePing 3.0, the latest version of its multilingual AI communication platform for in-person and web meetings, exhibitions and events, audio and video files, recordings, and virtual offices.

VoicePing 3.0 is designed for organizations that need to communicate, document and reuse spoken information across multilingual workplaces. The platform captures audio from meetings, seminars, webinars, external web conferences, recorded audio and video files, and hybrid office environments, then converts that communication into real-time transcription and translation, AI meeting minutes, meeting summaries, action items and searchable meeting logs.

The latest version also supports translated voice playback, AI dubbing, terminology dictionaries, MCP/API access for approved AI workflows, and event QR translation. These capabilities help multilingual teams reduce information gaps, improve meeting follow-up and manage communication knowledge across the organization. Experience VoicePing 3.0 for free or request a demo to learn more.

"Global teams no longer communicate in one place," said Akinori Nakajima, CEO of VoicePing. "Important conversations happen across meetings, events, recorded files, external web conferences and hybrid offices. With VoicePing 3.0, we rebuilt the platform so enterprises can translate multilingual communication in real time, preserve it as searchable knowledge, manage terminology, and connect meeting records to governed AI workflows through MCP and APIs."

Multilingual Communication Is Becoming Enterprise Infrastructure

As global companies and organizations with international talent expand across distributed teams, events, training content and hybrid work, communication increasingly happens across many different channels. Language barriers, scattered meeting records, slow follow-up and enterprise security requirements make it difficult to turn those conversations into shared knowledge.

Single-purpose transcription or translation tools can support individual meetings or files, but they are often not enough for enterprises that need to manage multilingual communication continuously. VoicePing 3.0 addresses this need by combining real-time translation, voice output and AI dubbing, AI meeting minutes, event translation, web meeting capture, file transcription, terminology dictionaries, MCP/API access, virtual office collaboration, analytics, security and administration in one platform.

Key Updates in VoicePing 3.0

VoicePing 3.0 includes product, model, performance and security updates across desktop, mobile and enterprise administration.

Key enhancements include:

A redesigned user experience for clearer multilingual meeting workflows.

Improved real-time translation responsiveness across display, sharing, playback and summarization.

Performance improvements for stable use during live meetings.

Enhanced workspace security, including permission management, IP restriction, audit logs and sharing controls.

Improved mobile offline models for more reliable transcription and translation in unstable network environments.

New VoicePing ASR V0.1 and VoicePing MT V0.1 models for speech recognition and multilingual translation.

Core Platform Capabilities

VoicePing 3.0 supports multilingual communication across the full enterprise workflow:

Real-time translation, transcription and voice output:Translate microphone audio, PC system audio, other app audio, presentation audio and mobile conversations in real time, with bilingual display, translated voice playback, topic summaries, searchable logs and QR-based listener mode.

AI meeting minutes and searchable meeting logs:Store recorded meetings with playback, speaker segments, original transcripts, translations, summaries, topics, action items, AI prompts, tags, participants and sharing permissions.

Terminology dictionary management:Manage personal and workspace dictionaries, special-word recognition, translation dictionaries, vocabulary, pronunciation, phrase replacement, CSV import/export and AI suggestions to improve consistency for names, product terms and industry vocabulary.

Web Meeting Bot: Join Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams meetings to record, transcribe, translate, summarize, extract topics and generate action items, with Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar and Slack integration.

File transcription, subtitles and AI dubbing:Upload audio and video files to generate transcripts, translations, subtitle files, subtitled videos and dubbed audio or video for training, webinars, demos, YouTube content and archived recordings.

MCP/API access for AI workflows:Connect meeting logs, transcripts, summaries and action items to external systems and approved AI workflows. In organizations using Claude or ChatGPT with MCP-enabled environments, meeting knowledge can support follow-up drafting, task organization, CRM updates, enterprise knowledge search and internal Q&A.

Expo Mode for events:Let attendees at exhibitions, seminars, conferences, booths and international meetings scan a QR code and view real-time translation on their own smartphones without creating an account. VoicePing 3.0 supports individual translation sessions from a single URL and gives organizers visibility into access, usage and language activity.

Virtual office for multilingual teams:Provide presence, meeting rooms, audio and video, screen sharing, chat, reactions, collaborative notes, whiteboards and GPT support inside a virtual office environment, with real-time transcription and translation available during meetings.

Enterprise administration and security:Manage users, roles, groups, floors, projects, feature access, IP restrictions, API/MCP access, usage, quotas, billing, event logs, debug logs and workspace analytics.

VoicePing ASR and MT Models

VoicePing also introduced VoicePing ASR V0.1, a speech recognition model, and VoicePing MT V0.1, a multilingual translation model. These models support core functions across transcription, translation, subtitles, meeting summaries and search, with a focus on practical multilingual business communication, especially across Asian languages.

In the company's benchmark testing across 5,000 business conversation clips in English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese, totaling approximately 41 hours, VoicePing ASR V0.1 recorded an average word error rate of 19.3%. Lower WER indicates higher speech recognition accuracy.

For English-Japanese translation, VoicePing MT V0.1 recorded an overall score of 87.2 in the company's evaluation, indicating performance comparable with major translation models in the evaluated setting. Higher scores indicate higher translation quality. VoicePing is continuing development and evaluation of the next model version, VoicePing V0.2.

These model updates are expected to improve transcription accuracy, English-Japanese translation quality, live subtitle stability, and the quality of meeting summaries and search.

Built for Enterprise Deployment

VoicePing 3.0 includes governance and security capabilities required for enterprise use, including role and permission management, feature access controls, IP restriction, allowed-network control, event logs, debug logs, API/MCP access management and workspace usage visibility.

The platform is supported by ISO/IEC 27001 / ISMS certification, TLS 1.2+ encrypted communication, a policy that customer data is not used for AI training, and an option designed for deployments where data should not be stored on the cloud side.

Adoption and Scale

VoicePing is used by more than 1,000 organizations and more than 100,000 users across manufacturers, universities, public institutions, event operators and global companies. The platform supports 48 languages and has processed more than 550 million seconds of translated audio and more than 1 million meeting records.

Availability

VoicePing 3.0 is available now. Organizations can learn more, request a demo or start for free at:

Product website: https://voiceping.net/

Demo request: https://forms.gle/beGbg8tkHUL2dNZJ6

Start free: https://app.voiceping.io/user/signup

About VoicePing

VoicePing provides a multilingual communication platform for companies and teams working across languages. The platform combines real-time translation, AI meeting minutes, meeting logs, event translation, external meeting bots, virtual office collaboration, remote work management and enterprise administration. VoicePing helps organizations record, translate, summarize and reuse communication from meetings, events, files, recordings and hybrid offices as searchable knowledge.

Company name: VoicePing Inc.

Head office: 3F Nihonbashi Otomi Building, 13-7 Nihonbashi Odenmacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0011, Japan

Representative: Akinori Nakajima, CEO

Founded: July 2019

Capital: JPY 209,900,096, including capital reserve

Business: Development and provision of the multilingual communication platform VoicePing

Media Contact

VoicePing Inc. Public Relations Email: [email protected] Tel: 050-3117-0204, weekdays 11:00-17:00 JST

SOURCE VoicePing Inc.