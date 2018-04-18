Voicera Acquires Mobile App Wrappup To Expand AI Virtual Assistant, Eva, Beyond Conference Calls

"Both companies approached the problems with meetings in synergistic ways. Wrappup's mobile-first, in-person meeting product complements and extends Voicera's initial focus on conference calls," explained Voicera CEO Omar Tawakol. "We kept track of Wrappup from the first hackathon award they won and we are excited to have them join the team."

"Wrappup was founded on the idea of squeezing the most important moments out of meeting conversations, while also capturing all the nitty-gritty details for easy reference. Joining forces with Voicera unlocks that potential beyond anything we could have ever imagined," explained former Wrappup CEO Rami Salman. "Our combined tech stack and AI algorithms more accurately identify and summarize important moments from all your meetings, regardless of where they are held."

Today, Voicera unveils the new app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, to allow for Eva to join conversations on the go. Also unveiled are the AI-powered Predictive Highlights, providing a "lean-back" experience for all meetings. In this experience, Voicera's Enterprise Virtual Assistant, Eva, listens for important moments in the conversation and automatically highlights and transcribes them, with higher accuracy. Following the meeting, Eva emails the highlights to the user for review.

Predictive Highlights leverages the rich voice AI to automatically identify moments, generate summary emails, and provide full text and audio transcription access from the platform. These enhanced functions can even allow Eva to serve as your proxy at meetings that you cannot attend. Users can choose to control functions and leverage either voice-activated or tap-to-highlight commands to add key moments to a meeting summary or rely on the automated Predictive Highlights for the lean-back experience.

"People have too many meetings and FOMO is a growing concern in our multitasking environment," adds Tawakol. "Sometimes people are double-booked or have to leave early, and Eva allows you to not miss any of the important actions or decisions that stem from the meeting."

Voicera is one of the first voice-based AI solutions that naturally extracts value from conversations between people rather than exchanges between a person and a device. Voicera leverages a combination of voice recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning to provide attendees with a meeting recording, full transcription and high accuracy meeting highlights.

Unlike device-based AI solutions, Voicera synthesizes actions and outputs without any hardware and in some cases without input. In addition to Predictive Highlights, Voicera users also receive full, real-time meeting transcripts, and complete email meeting recaps that can be shared with everyone in the conversation. These highlights and notes can be edited and shared through most of the leading collaboration systems like Slack and Salesforce as well as email and IM platforms.

Voicera's platform is designed from the ground up to handle multiple speakers, deliver higher accuracy rates than existing transcription services, and provide secure data-ownership controls. Voicera's integrations enable Eva to operate for any conversations with high-quality audio such as BlueJeans, Zoom, Google Hangouts, UberConference and Skype for Business.

Wrappup's team joins the Voicera team and continues to work on platform growth and cutting edge artificial intelligence research and development.

To experience an Eva-powered meeting, visit Voicera to sign up for free or download the mobile apps (iOS & Android apps available here)

About Voicera

Voicera leverages A.I. to harness the power of voice in the workplace and connect what happens in meetings to the rest of the collaboration workflow. Voicera does this by offering Eva, your Enterprise Virtual Assistant. Eva is an in-meeting assistant that listens, takes notes and identifies actions from your meetings. Eva surfaces value in person-to-person conversations and enables that value to be shared through the rest of the enterprise. Voicera is headquartered in Menlo Park, Ca. and is led by veterans from Oracle, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Voicera has received $20M in venture funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Cisco Investments, e.ventures, GGV Capital, Greycroft, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Workday Ventures. For more information on Voicera and to sign up for Eva visit www.voicera.com.

About Wrappup

Wrappup uses AI to auto-summarize your meetings. Leveraging a combination Speech Analysis, NLP, and Deep Learning models to identify important moments in discussion, Wrappup's platform uses neural networks to understand intent and generate action items from your meetings. Users can also customize the system with their own set of keyword triggers and vocabulary, making your auto-summaries smarter and more relevant. Wrappup was co-founded by Rami Salman, Ayush Chordia, and Rishav Jalan, who met at the Angelhack Hackathon in Dubai in 2015, building the first prototype in under 24 hours and winning the competition. Since then Wrappup has won several awards worldwide, including the Grand Cash Prize awarded by HP at Angelhack's Global Demo Day in Silicon Valley, and Best Startup of 2016 at the Festival of Media in Rome. Wrappup is based in Dubai and backed by Beco Capital, 500 Startups, and other regional investors.

