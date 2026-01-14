VoiceRun Launches Full-Stack Voice AI Platform for Enterprises with $5.5 Million Seed Round

Code-first platform pairs flexible deployments and comprehensive tooling with forward-deployed engineers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceRun, a full-stack enterprise platform for Voice AI, today announced a $5.5 million seed round led by Flybridge Capital Partners, with participation from RRE Ventures and Link Ventures. The funding will be used to expand the company's Voice AI solutions and go-to-market efforts as enterprises move beyond demos and pilots to deploy voice agents that meet reliability, security, and governance expectations at scale.

With 85% of enterprises expected to use AI agents by the end of 2025, control of in-house development and infrastructure matters more than ever. VoiceRun meets this need with a code-first approach and a forward-deployed engineering model, enabling technical teams to ship quickly without surrendering control. Customers own their application-layer code, and VoiceRun provides the orchestration layer for speech-to-text, large language models (LLMs), and text-to-speech (TTS), turn-taking, telephony, and latency management, along with the tooling to continuously measure, iterate, and improve systems in real time.

"Voice AI is having a moment, yet many enterprise projects stall between an impressive demo and a dependable production rollout," said Nick Leonard, co-founder and CEO of VoiceRun. "This seed round accelerates our work on the infrastructure that makes enterprise voice systems scalable and durable. We give teams code ownership, deployment flexibility, and deep observability so they can move fast, clear security reviews, and deliver production-ready solutions at scale."

The seed funding comes as VoiceRun graduates from Link Studio, a division of Link Ventures, and begins scaling its product. Known initially as Prim AI, the new name and identity signal the company's next phase of growth and better align with its enterprise-grade approach.

"Voice is the best interface for many AI applications, but bringing these applications into production presents a paralyzing build vs. buy decision," said Chip Hazard, General Partner and Co-Founder at Flybridge Capital Partners. "VoiceRun offers the missing piece which empowers enterprises to build, govern, and scale world-class voice deployments."

Across sectors such as restaurant technology, insurance, banking, and telecommunications, VoiceRun helps teams move from weeks or months of custom infrastructure development to days. The platform includes three core layers:

Infrastructure and orchestration. Pluggable STT, LLM, and TTS pipelines, interruptable prompts and turn-taking, and one-click telephony. Deployment options include public cloud, a customer's virtual private cloud (VPC), or on-premises to meet data and compliance requirements.

Pluggable STT, LLM, and TTS pipelines, interruptable prompts and turn-taking, and one-click telephony. Deployment options include public cloud, a customer's virtual private cloud (VPC), or on-premises to meet data and compliance requirements. Developer control. Standard Git and command line workflows with full code ownership. Teams can integrate internal APIs, transform data, and model complex logic without waiting on vendor roadmaps.

Standard Git and command line workflows with full code ownership. Teams can integrate internal APIs, transform data, and model complex logic without waiting on vendor roadmaps. Enterprise tooling. End-to-end telemetry, LLM-as-a-judge evaluations, and synthetic data generation for regression tests and targeted improvements that lift containment and accuracy over time.

"VoiceRun took us from zero to production deployment in weeks," said Chad Jaquays, COO and Co-Founder at Tivly. "Then their tooling and AI evaluations show us exactly what to improve each week, so accuracy and customer satisfaction keep climbing. They accelerated our AI transformation, and gave us the comfort of security, compliance, and code ownership."

Early customer rollouts span phone ordering and reservations, contact center triage, and lead qualification. These are use cases where milliseconds matter and organizational controls often slow adoption. VoiceRun's deployment flexibility, including VPC options and approved model lists, allows enterprises to work within existing security and compliance requirements while still shipping new voice experiences.

To learn more about VoiceRun or request a demo, visit voicerun.com.

About VoiceRun

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Flybridge Capital Partners, RRE Ventures, and Link Ventures, VoiceRun is a developer-first platform for enterprise voice agents. Teams retain full code ownership while VoiceRun provides real-time orchestration across STT, LLM, and TTS, along with telephony, observability, and low-latency performance. Customers can deploy in the cloud, a customer VPC, or on premises to meet security and compliance needs.

SOURCE VoiceRun