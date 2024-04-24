Voices for Humanity Bears Witness to Panama's Moral Resurgence With Giselle Lima

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the work of activist Giselle Lima, premiering April 24, 2024.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Giselle Lima, president of The Way to Happiness Foundation Panama, and her team of volunteers.

ABOUT GISELLE LIMA

Giselle Lima, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, moved to Panama with her family after soaring crime rates made it unsafe for them to remain. Witnessing a disturbingly similar societal decline in her adopted country of Panama, Giselle took it upon herself to begin an ambitious campaign educating the public on the importance of moral values.

Discovering The Way to Happiness, she saw its universally applicable precepts as the perfect vehicle to effect a moral resurgence in the country. Working tirelessly with the police, military and government officials, and thanks to her remarkable efforts, Giselle has taken the message of The Way to Happiness to the entire nation of Panama.

Giselle Lima is currently the president of The Way to Happiness Foundation Panama.

