Voices for Non-Opioid Choices Coalition Applauds Introduction of Legislation to Expand Access to Non-Opioid Pain Management Options for Seniors

With Over 1 Million Seniors Diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder Every Year, the Alternatives to PAIN Act Will Expand Access to Alternative Pain Management Therapies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Congress took a crucial step forward in the fight to prevent opioid addiction by introducing the bipartisan Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation (Alternatives to PAIN) Act. Championed by Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Representative Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), the Alternatives to PAIN Act will prevent unnecessary exposure to opioids and open up access to innovative pain management therapies for American seniors.

The Alternatives to PAIN Act will:

Congress must pass the Alternatives to PAIN Act.
  • Establish patient cost-sharing no greater than generic tier for patients receiving non-opioid based pain relief under Medicare Part D plans; and
  • Prohibit the utilization of step therapy and prior authorization for non-opioid pain management drugs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries.

"With overdose deaths among seniors soaring by more than 60 percent in the last decade, seniors deserve choices when managing their pain or recovering from surgery," said Chris Fox, Executive Director of the Voices for Non-Opioid Choices Coalition. "In order to save lives, the Alternatives to PAIN Act will ensure that seniors will have access to the full range of pain treatment modalities."

"It is critical that we turn the tide on the opioid addiction and opioid overdose crisis in this country," said Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01). "I am proud to introduce the 'Alternatives to PAIN Act' to ensure that new opioid alternatives and others currently on the market, are made available for Medicare Part D beneficiaries. We encourage all prescribers to seek non-opioid medication or non-medication treatments or alternatives (if medically warranted) to reduce pain, including before and after surgery."

"It's time we put our words into action and address the fatal opioid crisis head on," said Representative Tony Cárdenas (CA-29). "The Alternatives to PAIN Act is a bipartisan and common-sense solution, that will allow our seniors to have greater access to non-addictive, affordable alternatives to opioids when it is medically appropriate. I firmly believe this bill will ultimately help to prevent addiction and save more lives."

The Alternatives to PAIN Act builds on the foundation laid last Congress by the enactment of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, which was also championed by the Voices coalition. The NOPAIN Act expands patient and provider access to FDA-approved non-opioid pain management approaches in outpatient surgical settings beginning in 2025. The Alternatives to PAIN Act builds on this by ensuring access to non-opioid approaches at the pharmacy counter.

Read the text of the bill here.

About Voices for Non-Opioid Choices
Voices for Non-Opioid Choices is a nonpartisan coalition dedicated to preventing opioid addiction before it starts by increasing patient and provider access to non-opioid therapies and approaches to manage acute pain. For more information, visit www.nonopioidchoices.org.

SOURCE Voices for Non-Opioid Choices

