Voices from the Frontlines Nominated for Two Webby Awards

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Centre for Climate Mobility is thrilled to announce that the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative's "Voices from the Frontlines" digital platform, dedicated to creating awareness about the current realities of climate mobility and future projections of climate-forced migration and displacement in Africa, has been nominated for two Webby Awards. The Webby Awards are recognized as the "Internet's highest honor" and celebrate excellence in digital media. Voices from the Frontlines has been nominated in the categories of "Sustainability & Environment" and "Best Use of Photography" for website and mobile sites.

Voices from the Frontlines is a powerful storytelling and data-driven platform that provides insights into the mobility challenges facing Africa due to climate change, and highlights potential solutions. The platform features photography and interviews that give voice to young people and marginalized communities and includes an interactive data explorer that highlights the most pertinent areas for addressing climate mobility today and in the future. Through the platform, African Shifts, the Africa Climate Mobility Report and Agenda for Action, issued by the Centre earlier this year, can also be accessed.

"We are incredibly honored to have been nominated for two Webby Awards," said Mr. Kamal Amakrane, Managing Director at the Global Centre for Climate Mobility. "Voices from the Frontlines is a platform that was created to promote the agency of people and communities at the frontlines of the climate crisis who are on the move, face forced displacement, or risk becoming stranded. Its nomination for the Webbys recognizes the Centre's efforts in leveraging dynamic multimedia online platforms to bring global attention to those most impacted by climate change."

"Greater climate change awareness can help people make more informed decisions about whether and where to move when climate shocks strike," said Mr. Thomas Clever, Managing Director & Co-founder at Clever°Franke. "Climate literacy is now becoming a fundamental element of survival, ensuring people will know what to do and so, remain resilient. Cutting-edge scientific models mapped out the future of Africa, enabling us to create tangible maps to support decision making by showing what will happen with climate mobility in the coming decades if we don't take action."

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and winners are selected through a combination of public voting for the People's Voice Award and a panel of judges. The public can vote for the People's Voice Award from now until Thursday, April 20th at https://bit.ly/Webbys-Sustainability-Environment and https://bit.ly/Webbys-Photography . Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th and celebrated at an award show on Monday, May 15th.

The Voices from the Frontlines platform was developed by the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative, Clever°Franke, and a team of photographers led by Maarten Koets.

About the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative:

The Africa Climate Mobility Initiative (ACMI) is a people-centred and evidence-based Initiative, aiming to generate political momentum around a common policy agenda and mobilise resources for the implementation of comprehensive and locally anchored solutions to address climate mobility. The ACMI's cornerstones are knowledge-building, connecting and empowering change agents and accelerating policy & project implementation underpinned by strategic partnerships.

The ACMI is a joint undertaking of the African Union Commission, the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme, the International Organization for Migration, and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The ACMI efforts are coordinated by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility.

The Africa Climate Mobility Initiative launched its foundational African Shifts Report and Agenda for Action, providing evidence and policy guidance for addressing climate mobility inAfrican climate adaptation agendas. Over 2023 – 2030 the Initiative aims to build partnerships across public sector, finance and private and civic sector stakeholders based on its eight-point Agenda for Action. This will advance four Flagship Programmes: Climate Literacy for Stronger Agency; Green Skills for Inclusive Transition; Water Solutions for Resilient Communities and Data and Knowledge for Local Impact.

The African Shifts Report and the Agenda for Action are the result of research and analysis conducted over two years. The process included data collection in seven frontline communities in Africa affected by climate hazards and the development of a novel climate mobility forecasting model for Africa. Its projections provide decision makers with access to open-source data on climate mobility trends for the continent. Projections are available for different scenarios, including a low-emissions, Paris-aligned future or a high emissions future, combined with either an inclusive or an inequitable development pathway. The initiative included months of consultations with African and international experts and practitioners to develop a robust analysis and put forward directions for including climate mobility factors in adaptation and development plans.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact David Lonnberg at [email protected] or +1-347-836-2121.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052908/1_GCCM_primary_horizontal_RGB_blue__6_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Centre for Climate Mobility