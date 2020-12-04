'Voices in My Head', The Latest Book from Spiritual Healer-Coach and Author, Susan K. Edwards is Now Available

PADUCAH, Ky., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When one woman hears the voices of God and angels, she soon realizes she has a life-altering decision to make. In her latest book, "Voices in My Head: Firsthand Account of Messages From God: The Truth about Angels, Aliens, Entities, and Ghosts," author and spiritual healer-coach, Susan K. Edwards, shares the true story of how she came to terms with her role as a conduit for the words of these divine beings. When angels and other supernatural entities first begin appearing to her, Edwards's first reaction is that she is going insane. Why would God single her out to deliver messages?

Voices in My Head: Firsthand Account of Messages From God: The Truth about Angels, Aliens, Entities, and Ghosts, latest book from author and spiritual healer-coach, Susan K. Edwards. The author, Susan K. Edwards, is a licensed spiritual healer-coach, Reiki master, certified Ho' Oponopono teacher, Christian minister, psychic medium, empath, facilitator, and public speaker. She has four books and publishes a popular YouTube channel providing channeled inspirational angel messages, and how-to content.

This firsthand account of messages from God takes readers step by step through Edwards's spiritual awakening and how her life changed forever. Her journey to embrace and willingly share the revelations she receives also conveys a timely message of hope and reminds people of God's unconditional love.

Edwards explains, "When I first started hearing the voices of angels and God, I was faced with a life-changing decision. Will I listen to their divine words and share the message of their existence with the world? Or will I ignore them?"

After Edwards decides to listen, one of her first questions is, "What message would you have me tell them?" The response is clear, "Tell them God is real. angels are real."

The book was published in October 2020 by Wildhair Studios, LLC, Publisher of books that entertain, enlighten, and empower. For more information about "Voices in My Head: Firsthand Account of Messages From God," or to schedule a book signing, virtual tour, book club request or blog interview, contact the author at [email protected] or through her official website, susankedwards.com. The paperback book, ISBN-13: 979-8554381119, is currently available at Amazon.com and at the Rock Shop in Paducah, Kentucky. Wholesale inquiries are invited. It will be available through New Leaf Distributing in early 2021.

Edwards lives in western Kentucky with her husband where she splits her time between writing, creating content and running her retail store. Her past endeavors include stints as a blues singer, belly dancer, cartoonist, costume maker, watercolorist, and portrait artist. Edwards is an avid birdwatcher and enjoys cooking, nature, fairies, and pretty rocks.

